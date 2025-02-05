LIVE: Tulsi Gabbard clears Senate panel vote for nomination as director of National Intelligence

Business Standard

Former United States Representative Tulsi Gabbard has cleared the Senate Intelligence Committee vote for her nomination to become the next Director of National Intelligence (DNI), putting her one step closer to confirmation by the full Senate, as reported by The Hill. The vote was a close call, passing 9-8 along party lines. "The Intelligence Committee just voted for Tulsi Gabbard's nomination to be the Director of National Intelligence favourably to the full United States Senate. We look forward to her confirmation and working with her to keep America safe," Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) told reporters.
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the United States will withdraw from the top UN human rights body and will not resume funding for the UN agency helping Palestinian refugees. The US left the Geneva-based Human Rights Council last year, and it stopped funding the agency assisting Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, after Israel accused it of harboring Hamas militants who participated in the surprise October 7, 2023, attacks in southern Israel, which UNRWA denies. Trump's announcement came on the day he met with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose country has long accused both the rights body and UNRWA of bias against Israel and antisemitism. Trump's executive orders also call for a review of American involvement in the Paris-based UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, known as Unesco, and a review of US funding for the United Nations in light of the wild disparities in levels of funding among different countries.  Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday dismissed claims of not shifting to the official CM residence in south Mumbai due to superstition, and said he would move in after his daughter's board exams get over. His clarification comes hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that buffaloes sacrificed in Guwahati during Eknath Shinde's visit to the Kamakhya temple were buried on the premises of 'Varsha', the official residence of the chief minister, so that the CM's post should not go to anybody else other than Shinde. Ridiculing the claims, Fadnavis said, "These absurd rumours do not even deserve a response from someone at my level." Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who currently resides at Varsha, also commented on the controversy, saying, "Those making these claims probably have more experience in such matters.
Stampede in Mahakumbh caused by officials' negligence, says Yati Narsinghanand

Yati Narsinghanand Giri, the Peethadheeshwar of Shiv Shakti Dham Dasna and Mahamandaleshwar of Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, on Tuesday blamed official negligence for the Mauni Amavasya stampede at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. He said he has written a letter in blood to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath under the banner of Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara. In the letter, he wrote, "The inhumane behaviour of your shameless, corrupt and insensitive officials towards Hindus on Mauni Amavasya has compelled me to write this letter."

Lack of chlorine in water supplied to GBS patients' houses in Pune, say officials

A water quality survey held around Nanded village, the epicentre of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Pune city, has found there was lack of chlorine in the drinking water supplied to households of 26 patients of this nerve disorder, officials said. GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs. On Tuesday, three fresh cases of GBS were reported in Maharashtra's Pune city, taking the overall tally to 166, they said.

US will 'take over' the Gaza strip, own it and develop it, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US would “take over” and “own” the Gaza strip, pledging to rebuild and develop it. Speaking at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump stated "The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too." "We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site."
CM Fadnavis dismisses claim of not shifting to CM house due to superstition

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday dismissed claims of not shifting to the official CM residence in south Mumbai due to superstition, and said he would move in after his daughter's board exams get over. His clarification comes hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that buffaloes sacrificed in Guwahati during Eknath Shinde's visit to the Kamakhya temple were buried on the premises of 'Varsha', the official residence of the chief minister, so that the CM's post should not go to anybody else other than Shinde.

Trump exits UNHRC, announces halt to funding for Palestinian refugees

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the United States will withdraw from the top UN human rights body and will not resume funding for the UN agency helping Palestinian refugees. Trump's announcement came on the day he met with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose country has long accused both the rights body and UNRWA of bias against Israel and antisemitism.
