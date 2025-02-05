LIVE: Tulsi Gabbard clears Senate panel vote for nomination as director of National Intelligence
Stampede in Mahakumbh caused by officials' negligence, says Yati Narsinghanand
Yati Narsinghanand Giri, the Peethadheeshwar of Shiv Shakti Dham Dasna and Mahamandaleshwar of Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, on Tuesday blamed official negligence for the Mauni Amavasya stampede at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. He said he has written a letter in blood to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath under the banner of Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara. In the letter, he wrote, "The inhumane behaviour of your shameless, corrupt and insensitive officials towards Hindus on Mauni Amavasya has compelled me to write this letter."
Lack of chlorine in water supplied to GBS patients' houses in Pune, say officials
A water quality survey held around Nanded village, the epicentre of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Pune city, has found there was lack of chlorine in the drinking water supplied to households of 26 patients of this nerve disorder, officials said. GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs. On Tuesday, three fresh cases of GBS were reported in Maharashtra's Pune city, taking the overall tally to 166, they said.
US will 'take over' the Gaza strip, own it and develop it, says Donald Trump
CM Fadnavis dismisses claim of not shifting to CM house due to superstition
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday dismissed claims of not shifting to the official CM residence in south Mumbai due to superstition, and said he would move in after his daughter's board exams get over. His clarification comes hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that buffaloes sacrificed in Guwahati during Eknath Shinde's visit to the Kamakhya temple were buried on the premises of 'Varsha', the official residence of the chief minister, so that the CM's post should not go to anybody else other than Shinde.
Trump exits UNHRC, announces halt to funding for Palestinian refugees
Tulsi Gabbard clears Senate panel vote for nomination as director of National Intelligence
First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 8:43 AM IST