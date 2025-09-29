Home / India News / LIVE news updates: PM Modi to inaugurate new office of Delhi BJP at DDU Marg
LIVE news updates: PM Modi to inaugurate new office of Delhi BJP at DDU Marg

BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025, in Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar district.(Photo:PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and state president Virendra Sachdeva, on Monday performed a ‘havan’ at the newly built office of the party’s Delhi unit.
 
The new five-storeyed Delhi BJP office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening.
 
“Party office plays a crucial role in the functioning of a political organisation. The new office building of the Delhi BJP will boost the confidence of lakhs of party workers,” Gupta told reporters.
 
She added that the new premises would enable party workers to lay the foundation of their future.
 
The building’s construction began with a ‘bhoomi pujan’ performed by BJP president J P Nadda in June 2023. The BJP’s national headquarters is also located nearby on DDU Marg.
 
Recalling the party’s journey, Sachdeva said the first Delhi BJP office was set up at Ajmeri Gate before moving to Rakabganj Road, and for nearly 35 years it functioned from 14 Pandit Pant Marg.
 
“Now the party will move into its own building at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. This journey has been full of struggle, yet remarkable,” Sachdeva remarked.
 
The inauguration ceremony will be attended by several BJP leaders, including Nadda, Union ministers and thousands of party workers.

11:03 AM

J-K CM Omar Abdullah accuses Centre of betraying Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday accused the Centre of betraying both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir by failing to honour its commitments and fuelling mistrust through delays in restoring statehood. Speaking at the launch of senior journalist and author Harinder Baweja’s latest book, “They Will Shoot You, Madam: My Life Through Conflict”, Abdullah said the government had failed to follow through on its own roadmap — first for Jammu and Kashmir and now for Ladakh. He alleged that Ladakh had been misled with “impossible” assurances.

10:39 AM

Iran's President calls the expected 'snapback' of UN sanctions 'unfair, unjust and illegal',

Iran's President says the Islamic Repulic has no intention of pulling out of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, reports AP. 
First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

