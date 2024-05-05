LIVE updates: PM Modi to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya, hold roadshow today

As 94 constituencies go to poll in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya today. During his visit, the prime minister will also be visiting the Ram Temple, wherein he will perform a pooja and darshan, following which he is also slated to hold a roadshow. On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur in support of Lok Sabha candidates contesting from Kanpur and Akbarpur. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kanpur candidate Ramesh Awasthi and Akbarpur candidate Devendra Singh.
A day after a terror attack was reported on the Indian Air Force's convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, the security personnel conducted a search operation earlier today. While one personnel was killed in the terrorist attack, four others were left injured. The IAF confirmed the incident through a tweet, further stating that the targeted convoy was secured.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after the latter filed his nomination from the Rae Bareli constituency. Yadav slammed Gandhi and stated that he snatched the rights of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra. The Rae Bareli constituency is currently represented by Sonia Gandhi and according to media reports, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was expected to file her nomination from the same, while Rahul Gandhi was expected to file second nomination from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
Six of family killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur
Six members of a family were killed and two others injured after their car was hit by a vehicle in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Sunday, police said.
The accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Banas river bridge.
The family was on its way to offer prayers at a Ganesh temple in Sawai Madhopur, police said.
10:00 AM
Cong files complaint against Nadda, Malviya, BY Vijayendra after video shows alleged intimidation of tribes
The grand old party has filed a complaint against BJP national president JP Nadda, BJP social media in-charge Amit Malviya, BJP state president BY Vijayendra over a video posted by BJP Karnataka on their social media for allegedly intimidating members of Schedule caste or tribe to not vote for a particular candidate to create feelings of enmity, hatred, and ill-will against members of SC/ST community and violating model code of conduct by using animated video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah by portraying Congress party as favouring a particular religion and suppressing members of SC/ST and OBC community.
9:53 AM
Revanna's sex tape scandal: Here's what Shobha Karandlaje had to say on the incident
"SIT has been formed, he has been arrested. The case will go to the court... The case will go further because we will not tolerate any crime against women...", says Union Minister & BJP candidate from Bengaluru North Shobha Karandlaje on JD(S) leader HD Revanna's arrest.
9:49 AM
Indian Army's helicopter makes precautionary landing in Maharashtra's Sangli district; no casualty reported
An Advance Light Helicopter of the Indian Army has made a "precautionary landing" at a farm in Maharashtra's Sangli district due to a technical issue in its engine, police said.
Three Army personnel - two pilots and a technician - were on board at the time of the incident on Saturday morning, they said, adding that there was no casualty.
The helicopter, belonging to the Army Aviation Corps, was going from Nashik in Maharashtra to Bengaluru, a police official said on Saturday.
9:44 AM
20 electric meters destroyed after fire in a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane
About 20 electric meters were destroyed after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district, civic officials said on Sunday.
No person was injured in the incident which took place on Saturday night in the Noor Mahal housing society located in Mumbra area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.
The fire broke out at around 11.15 pm on Saturday in one of the electric meters and spread to the other devices, he said.
9:35 AM
Here's what Delhi minister Gopal Rai had to say over Kejriwal's arrest
"The way the BJP government has arrested and jailed Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was elected with a huge majority, without any evidence, without any FIR, in the middle of elections, the people of Delhi are furious about this... AAP workers and youth are protesting against this in different ways and are preparing for May 25 to give 'jail ka jawab vote se'...", says Gopal Rai
9:09 AM
IAF convoy attack: Kharge, Rahul condemn terror attack, condole officer's death
A day after an IAF convoy was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the terror attack in which one officer lost his life while four others were injured.
8:54 AM
Ayodhya decorated ahead of PM Modi's visit to Ram Temple
8:43 AM
Firing outside Salman Khan's house: Family of accused who died in custody moves Bombay HC
Anuj Thapan, one of the accused in firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house died while he was in police custody. His family has now moved the Bombay High Court and has sought an investigation led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
While the police claim Thapan killed himself in the lock-up, his mother Rita Devi in her petition filed in the HC on Friday alleged foul play and claimed he was killed. In the plea, which will come up for hearing in due course, Devi sought the HC to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of her son. The petition alleged Thapan was physically assaulted and tortured by police in custody.
8:24 AM
Rahul snatched rights of his sister: MP CM slams Gandhi after he files nomination from Rae Bareli
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after the latter filed his nomination from the Rae Bareli constituency. Yadav slammed Gandhi and stated that he snatched the rights of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra. The Rae Bareli constituency is currently represented by Sonia Gandhi and according to media reports, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was expected to file her nomination from the same, while Rahul Gandhi was expected to file second nomination from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
8:23 AM
Security tightened in Jammu and Kashmir after IAF convoy attacked in Poonch, search operation underway
A day after a terror attack was reported on the Indian Air Force's convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, the security personnel conducted a search operation earlier today. While one personnel was killed in the terrorist attack, four others were left injured. The IAF confirmed the incident through a tweet, further stating that the targeted convoy was secured.
8:22 AM
Preparations underway in Ayodhya ahead of PM Modi's roadshow and visit to Ram Temple
Ahead of phase 3 polling on May 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya today, where he will be holding a roadshow after visiting the Ram Temple. Preparations are also underway for his visit to the Ram Temple.