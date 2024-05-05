LIVE updates: PM Modi to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya, hold roadshow today

As 94 constituencies go to poll in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya today. During his visit, the prime minister will also be visiting the Ram Temple, wherein he will perform a pooja and darshan, following which he is also slated to hold a roadshow. On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur in support of Lok Sabha candidates contesting from Kanpur and Akbarpur. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kanpur candidate Ramesh Awasthi and Akbarpur candidate Devendra Singh.

A day after a terror attack was reported on the Indian Air Force's convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, the security personnel conducted a search operation earlier today. While one personnel was killed in the terrorist attack, four others were left injured. The IAF confirmed the incident through a tweet, further stating that the targeted convoy was secured.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after the latter filed his nomination from the Rae Bareli constituency. Yadav slammed Gandhi and stated that he snatched the rights of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra. The Rae Bareli constituency is currently represented by Sonia Gandhi and according to media reports, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was expected to file her nomination from the same, while Rahul Gandhi was expected to file second nomination from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.