Lok Sabha session LIVE news: BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab takes oath as Pro-Tem Speaker

Multiple opposition parties have asserted that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections indicated a public mandate against the ruling BJP, despite it being able to form a government with support from NDA allies. MPs from the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha plan to convene at the Parliament complex on Monday morning and will proceed together to the House on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha's inaugural session. A senior leader from the opposition party mentioned that the MPs will gather near Gate No 2 of the old Parliament building, formerly the location of the Gandhi statue.

BJP member B Mahtab took oath as the Pro-Tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha on monday morning. A seven-time MP, Mahtab, along with a panel of chairpersons is tasked with running the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on June 24 and June 25 when winning candidates will take oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha. On Wednesday, he will preside over the House when a new Speaker will be elected. The Gandhi statue, previously a prominent spot for protests by MPs within the Parliament complex, has recently been relocated along with 14 other statues to Prerna Sthal. The politician added that some MPs will carry copies of the Constitution of India as they walk towards the Parliament building. After the selection of BJP MP Bhartruhari Mehtab as the pro-tem Speaker over Congress leader K Suresh, members of the Indian bloc MPs have decided against taking the speaker's chair to assist during the MPs' oath-taking ceremony, According to sources from news agency ANI. Furthermore, President Murmu has appointed Suresh Kodikunnil, Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, Radha Mohan Singh, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay to support the pro-tem Speaker in administering the oath to newly elected members.