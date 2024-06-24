Lok Sabha session LIVE news: BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab takes oath as Pro-Tem Speaker

Lok Sabha Parliament session LIVE news updates: BJP member B Mahtab took oath as the Pro-Tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha on monday morning. A seven-time MP, Mahtab, along with a panel of chairpersons is tasked with running the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on June 24 and June 25 when winning candidates will take oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha. On Wednesday, he will preside over the House when a new Speaker will be elected. MPs from the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha plan to convene at the Parliament complex on Monday morning and will proceed together to the House on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha's inaugural session. A senior leader from the opposition party mentioned that the MPs will gather near Gate No 2 of the old Parliament building, formerly the location of the Gandhi statue. The Gandhi statue, previously a prominent spot for protests by MPs within the Parliament complex, has recently been relocated along with 14 other statues to Prerna Sthal. The politician added that some MPs will carry copies of the Constitution of India as they walk towards the Parliament building. After the selection of BJP MP Bhartruhari Mehtab as the pro-tem Speaker over Congress leader K Suresh, members of the Indian bloc MPs have decided against taking the speaker's chair to assist during the MPs' oath-taking ceremony, According to sources from news agency ANI. Furthermore, President Murmu has appointed Suresh Kodikunnil, Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, Radha Mohan Singh, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay to support the pro-tem Speaker in administering the oath to newly elected members.
Oppn panel members could refrain from assisting Pro-Tem Speaker in MPs' oath-taking
TR Balu of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), K Suresh of the Congress, and Sudip Bandopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress, who are part of the panel assisting pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, may refuse to perform their duties to express their dissatisfaction, according to media reports. The Opposition intends to not cooperate with the government express their dissent against the BJP's move to bypass K Suresh, an eighth-term lawmaker, for the role of Pro-Tem Speaker.
10:30 AM
Shall not help or assist the government in this matter: Trinamool leader Saugata Roy
“K Suresh of Congress is the 8th term MP. Normally, he should have been appointed. We shall not help or assist the government in this matter,” TMC leader Saugata Roy said today.
10:04 AM
Ahead of swearing-in, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju meets Pro-Tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday called on BJP leader B Mahtab ahead of his swearing in as pro-tem speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu. "Had the privilege of meeting Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab ji before his swearing-in ceremony as the pro tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha..." Rijiju wrote on X.
9:52 AM
Parliament session LIVE news: House test for Modi government amid escalating exam row
The ruling NDA slammed the Opposition INDIA bloc of “insulting the people’s mandate” by questioning its choice of pro-tem Speaker while the Opposition alleged that the government “flouted parliamentary norms” by overlooking the claim of the senior-most Lok Sabha member, who happens to be a Congress member. Read here for more details.
9:46 AM
Looking forward for co-ordination to run the house, says parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju
"The First Session of 18th Lok Sabha begins today, the 24th June, 2024. I welcome all the new elected hon'ble members. I shall be always available to assist the members as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. I'm positively looking forward for co-ordination to run the house," Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X today.
9:38 AM
Lok Sabha LIVE news: Row over Pro-Tem Speaker likely to escalate
The row over the appointment of seven-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as the Pro-Tem Speaker is likely to intensify. Traditionally, the role of Pro Tem Speaker, a temporary position, is given to the most senior member of parliament. The Congress, which anticipated the appointment of Kodikunnil Suresh, a Dalit leader and eight-term MP from Kerala, as Pro-Tem Speaker, has criticised the BJP for choosing Mr. Mahtab instead. The election for the Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled for June 26.
9:32 AM
Smooth Parliament proceedings will be dependent on the ruling party: Congress chief whip K Suresh
"Today's strategy is only the oath-taking ceremony. Our Opposition parties MPs will be taking oath. There is no other strategy. The oaths will happen today and tomorrow. Thereafter, there will be Speaker election. Then we will be raising all the burning issues. Opposition MPs will be gathering at the Gandhi statue then they will proceed to the Lok Sabha for oath-taking. NEET is a burning issue. Our MPs will be discussing it. We will be raising it in the House. Smooth Parliament proceedings will be dependent on the ruling party," Congress Lok Sabha Chief Whip K Suresh said today.
9:30 AM
Everyone agrees that Pro tem Speaker has never been an issue, says parliamentary affairs minister
"I met all the leaders. Just now I met DMK Parliamentary Party leader TR Baalu. Everyone agrees that Pro tem Speaker has never been an issue in the history of Indian Parliament and the appointment of Pro tem Speaker is basically to administer oath to the newly elected members and help in the election of the new Speaker," parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said.
9:13 AM
PM Modi and other MPs set to take oath in first parliamentary session after Lok Sabha polls
