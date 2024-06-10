Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Look forward to India, Maldives working together closely: Jaishankar

Delighted to call on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives today in New Delhi. Look forward to India and Maldives working together closely, Jaishankar said on X

Union minister S Jaishankar held bilateral meetings with heads of neighbouring nations. (File photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 5:27 PM IST
Union Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held separate bilateral meetings with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Muizzu, Hasina and Wickremesinghe were among seven leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday.

"Delighted to call on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives today in New Delhi. Look forward to India and Maldives working together closely," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

Jaishankar was the external affairs minister in Modi's previous Cabinet. He took oath as a Union minister on Sunday.

It was Muizzu's first visit to India after he became the island nation's president on November 17 last year.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office.

Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country. The Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians earlier this month.

After his meeting with Hasina, Jaishankar said, "Honoured to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh today. The India-Bangladesh Maitri continues to advance."

On his meeting with Wickremesinghe, Jaishankar said: "Appreciate President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka for receiving me this morning in New Delhi. Recognised the steady progress in India-Sri Lanka relations."

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif also attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

