Home / India News / 'Looteri Dulhan' nabbed after 3 marriages, Rs 1.25 crore in settlements

'Looteri Dulhan' nabbed after 3 marriages, Rs 1.25 crore in settlements

The "looting bride" of Uttarakhand was arrested by the Jaipur Police after she married multiple men and duped them of a total of Rs 1.25 crore over a 10-year period under the guise of settlements

Uttarakhand 'Looting Bride' case
Uttarakhand 'Looting Bride' case
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 6:03 PM IST
After marrying several men and collecting a total of Rs 1.25 crore from them in the guise of settlements, a woman who the police have referred to as a "looteri Dulhan" or “looting bride”, was finally arrested after more than ten years. 
 
Uttarakhand native Seema, often known as Nikki, wed an Agra-based businessman for the first time in 2013. She eventually brought a case against the man's family and was compensated with Rs 75 lakh. 

Uttarakhand 'Looting Bride' case: The case

Seema married a software engineer from Gurugram in 2017, and after they split up, she got Rs 10 lakh as payment. She later married a businessman from Jaipur in 2023, but she quickly left his house with Rs 36 lakh in cash and jewellery. Seema was taken into custody by Jaipur Police following a case filed by the family. 
 
According to a police inquiry, Seema searched matrimonial websites for her victims, typically settling for men who had lost their wives or were divorced. She obtained a total of Rs 1.25 crore as settlement in numerous instances by getting married in different states. 

Who is 'Looting Bride'?

According to News18 Rajasthan, Seema is an Uttarakhand native who is suspected of blackmailing wealthy men by marrying them and fabricating cases against their families.
 
The questioning has revealed a pattern of series of crimes, lasting over a decade. A special team from Murlipora police station located Seema to her home in Dehradun from where she was subsequently nabbed. The probe is expected to reveal more information about the woman and her modus operandi. It’s also unclear whether the woman had more victims. 
 

 

Topics :Uttarakhandfraudfraudsters

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

