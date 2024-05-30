WATCH: Split AC explodes in Noida apartment causing fire, no injuries

A fire broke out inside a flat located in the Lotus Boulevard society in Noida's Sector 100 on Thursday due a blast caused in an air conditioner.

The fire department received a call at 10:10 am about the incident in the flat on the 10th floor of one of the buildings of the prominent society, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

"The fire started due to a split AC blast. The good thing is that the fire was contained to just one room. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident," he added.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, however, the firefighting systems installed in the society managed to put out the fire within 10 minutes of the accident, he said. The fire broke out in the Tower 28 of the Lotus Boulevard Society, a video of which has now gone viral on social media.

200 calls to Delhi fire department daily

Soaring temperatures in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states have resulted in many fire accidents in the past few days. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said on Wednesday that it is receiving over 200 calls daily. Many districts in north and central India have reported temperatures hovering between 45 to nearly 50 degrees Celsius, a situation when a heatwave (abnormal high temperature) is declared.

"We are receiving more than 200 fire-related calls per day, this is the highest in the last 10 years... All equipment and manpower are stretched, it's a tough time for the Delhi Fire Department,” DFS Director Atul Garg said.

Garg noted that short circuits were one of the most common causes of fire.

So far, 12 people including children have lost their lives in fire related incidents in May in Delhi, he said.

“If the temperature rises by just 1 degree more, I think the calls will cross 250 per day. We have adopted new technologies. Many of the equipment like drones... are there that the fire department has bought for the first time," Garg added.