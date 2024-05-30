Heatwave crisis: Mercury at record high in Uttarakhand, J&K, Himachal

The Himalayan states such as Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing unprecedented temperatures.

On Wednesday, Dehradun saw its maximum temperature soar to a record-breaking 43 degrees Celsius, surpassing the norm by 7 degrees and matching the highest-ever recorded temperature for May, set in 2012. Additionally, the mercury has crossed the 40 degree Celsius mark for eight consecutive days this month, setting a new record. Previously, in May 2018, temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius for only four days, as reported by the regional meteorological centre.

A Times of India report quoted Bikram Singh, director of the regional meteorological centre in Dehradun, as saying, “The ongoing heat wave conditions will continue for the next 48 hours. Rain and thunderstorm activity is expected in the state from June 1 onwards.”

He said that heatwave and severe heatwave conditions in parts of Garhwal and Kumaon will prevail for the next few days.

Heatwave grips Jammu and Kashmir

Similar heatwave conditions are being observed in Jammu and Kashmir. On May 25, Srinagar witnessed its maximum temperature rise to 32.7 degrees Celsius, marking the highest in the last ten years.

“The whole valley is experiencing rising temperatures. Qazigund recorded an all-time high maximum temperature for the month of May at 34 degrees Celsius on May 27,” the report quoted Mukhtar Ahmed, director of the regional meteorological centre in Srinagar, as saying.

Calling it “climate variability”, Ahmed said this “unusual trend” is due to the prolonged dry spell in the month of May. “We witnessed similar heatwave conditions in the valley during Sept last year,” he added.

Heatwave hits Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, intense heat is being felt, with maximum temperatures consistently reaching or surpassing 30 degrees Celsius in the state capital, Shimla. On Wednesday, the temperature in the hill town reached 31.7 degrees Celsius, around 6 degrees higher than the usual average, marking the highest since 2012. Sundernagar in Himachal Pradesh registered a temperature exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, the highest in the last ten years.

Temperature in Delhi, on Wednesday, rose to its highest-ever level at 52.3 degrees Celsius, showed the data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Relief from heatwave in the coming days

On Thursday, due to the influx of humid winds from the Arabian Sea, a temperature decrease of up to 4 degrees Celsius was observed in the southern districts of Rajasthan, including Barmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Sirohi, and Jalore.

This indicates the onset of a decline in the prevailing heatwave across northwest India. According to the data by the Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP), this cooling trend is expected to expand northward, providing gradual relief from the heatwave starting May 30.

Furthermore, the arrival of moist winds from the Bay of Bengal starting Thursday is expected to contribute to a gradual reduction in maximum temperatures across Uttar Pradesh.