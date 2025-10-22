Home / India News / Low pressure likely to intensify into depression off Andhra, TN coasts

Low pressure likely to intensify into depression off Andhra, TN coasts

Under the influence of the well-marked low pressure area, the Met Department observed, extremely heavy rainfall is likely over isolated places in Nellore, Prakasam, Tirupati, Annamayya

Representative Image: Alerting officials, Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad instructed them to shift people living in low-lying areas to safer places. Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
The Meteorological Department on Wednesday said the well-marked low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal off North Sri Lanka coast moved northwestwards and is likely to intensify into a depression on October 22.

The Met Department noted that the weather system lay over southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast at 5. 30 am on Wednesday.

"While moving northwestwards, there is a possibility for the (weather system's) intensification into a depression over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 12 hours," said the Met Department in a press release.

Thereafter, it is likely to move across north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent 12 hours.

Under the influence of the well-marked low pressure area, the Met Department observed, extremely heavy rainfall is likely over isolated places in Nellore, Prakasam, Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor and Kadapa districts.

It also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Sri Sathyasai, Anantapur, Nandyal, Kurnool and Bapatla districts.

The Met Department issued red alert to Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor districts and orange alert to Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur and Sri Satyasai districts.

A red alert indicates 'heavy to extremely heavy' rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours. An orange alert denotes 'very heavy' rainfall of 11 to 20 cm.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha reviewed the situation with Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) officials.

"Unless it is necessary, people should avoid journeys as squally winds are likely to blow," said Anitha in a press release. She advised people to stay in safe buildings. She directed police, NDRF, SDRF and Fire Departments to be ready for rescue efforts and called on the district control rooms to be alert.

Alerting officials, Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad instructed them to shift people living in low-lying areas to safer places.

He directed officials to ensure that fishermen do not venture into the sea for fishing. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain cautioned people against taking shelter under trees and large hoardings.

"People living in low-lying areas should take precautions. Do not attempt to cross overflowing roads and streams," said Jain in an official press release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Tamil NaduAndhra Pradeshheavy rains

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

