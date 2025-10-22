Bus carrying pilgrims overturns on Bareilly-Haridwar highway; 1 dead

A bus carrying pilgrims overturned into a ditch on the BareillyHaridwar highway early Wednesday, leaving a woman dead and over 20 injured, police said.
The bus carrying 54 residents of Bareilly was returning from a religious tour in Uttarakhand when the accident occurred around 3:20 am between Nisra and Sardar Nagar villages.
Jehanabad Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Bishnoi told reporters that a 22-year-old woman identified as Durga died on the spot.
The injured were rushed to the Jehanabad Community Health Centre (CHC), from where eight critically injured passengers were referred to the district hospital.
Eyewitness Shekhar told police that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
The bus had suffered three punctures during the journey, and while negotiating a turn at high speed, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to plunge into a roadside ditch.
Locals and police teams launched a rescue operation and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.
A case has been registered against the absconding driver, and an investigation is underway, officials added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app