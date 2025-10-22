Home / India News / Bus carrying pilgrims overturns on Bareilly-Haridwar highway; 1 dead

Bus carrying pilgrims overturns on Bareilly-Haridwar highway; 1 dead

The bus had suffered three punctures during the journey, and while negotiating a turn at high speed, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to plunge into a roadside ditch

Accident, road accident
A case has been registered against the absconding driver, and an investigation is underway, officials added. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Pilibhit (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A bus carrying pilgrims overturned into a ditch on the BareillyHaridwar highway early Wednesday, leaving a woman dead and over 20 injured, police said.

The bus carrying 54 residents of Bareilly was returning from a religious tour in Uttarakhand when the accident occurred around 3:20 am between Nisra and Sardar Nagar villages.

Jehanabad Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Bishnoi told reporters that a 22-year-old woman identified as Durga died on the spot.

The injured were rushed to the Jehanabad Community Health Centre (CHC), from where eight critically injured passengers were referred to the district hospital.

Eyewitness Shekhar told police that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

The bus had suffered three punctures during the journey, and while negotiating a turn at high speed, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to plunge into a roadside ditch.

Locals and police teams launched a rescue operation and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.

A case has been registered against the absconding driver, and an investigation is underway, officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Over 12,000 men received benefits under Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana

LIVE news updates: Air quality 'very poor' in parts of Haryana, 'poor' in Punjab

Delhi to develop 17 model Chhath ghats, withdraw cases against devotees: CM

Andhra CM on 3-day tour of UAE to invite investors for Partnership Summit

India rises to 9th spot in forest area, ranks 3rd in forest gain: FAO

Topics :Bus accidentroad accidentHighways

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story