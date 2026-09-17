Lower Kharif output expected due to rainfall deficit in Rajasthan

Kharif production in Rajasthan might decline, owing to this year’s rainfall deficit, traders said.

Estimates suggest that moth yield could be around 75 percent of normal levels while moong output could be 50 per cent lower.

Similarly, lower output is anticipated for guar and groundnut. Rajasthan had set a target of 25.50 lakh hectares for guar sowing this year, but the crop was sown on only 22.34 lakh hectares.

“A decline of up to 45-50 per cent in guar production is projected, as the yield will be low due to insufficient rain,” said guar trader Ramotar Khandelwal.

The state is one of the largest producers of guar, with western Rajasthan as the primary region for its cultivation.

For sowing moong, the state had set a target of 26.50 lakh hectares, which was achieved on only 23.17 lakh hectares. Moong trader Shyam Natani says that the output for moong and moth could decline up to 50 per cent and 75 per cent, respectively. “Rainfall at this stage would not be beneficial, instead, it would damage Kharif crops, as harvesting has already begun in some areas, while in others, the crops are ready to be harvested. If rainfall occurs within the next month, it will benefit the sowing of the Rabi season,” he added. Deficient rainfall in the western Rajasthan districts of Jalore, Pali, Sirohi, Barmer, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer — which constitute the primary belt for moong and moth cultivation — is already impacting the sowing of these crops.