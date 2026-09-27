LPU students vandalise campus after unverified rape claim sparks protest

Students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Phagwara held a protest and damaged campus property early on Sunday after unverified claims about the alleged rape of a female student circulated on social media.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said the police had no information about any such crime and that the claims circulating among students were rumours.

"When we reached here, we came to know that there were rumours. Because of the rumours, students gathered here," Toora was quoted as saying by PTI.

Videos circulating on social media showed students damaging window panes and flower pots on the university campus and setting some objects on fire. Students also blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway.

The police received information at around 1.45 am that students had gathered on the LPU campus and blocked a road, Toora said. Police say no evidence found to support claims Toora said police spoke to students who had raised grievances against the university administration. "We spoke to students who had some issues with the LPU administration. We heard them and are trying to get them resolved. The situation is completely under control," he said. Students told police that their grievances were not being addressed properly, the SSP said. LPU rejects allegations as 'false, baseless and fabricated' LPU also rejected the allegations, saying there was "no truth" in the rumours being circulated.