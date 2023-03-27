Home / India News / LS adjourned in seconds amid ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Along with Congress members, MPs belonging to the DMK, NCP, the Left and BRS also wore black

Business Standard | New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Congress and other Opposition parties wore black in the House on Monday in protest against the “illegal disqualification” of Rahul Gandhi, reported The Indian Express.

Speaker Om Birla had to adjourn the House immediately after the proceedings began due to the disorderly circumstances that quickly developed.

Congress members T N Prathapan Hibi Eden, Jothi Mani S, and Ramya Haridas rushed to the house's well as soon as it convened, tore up the papers in their hands, and threw them at the Speaker. A few MPs also waved black fabric in the Speaker's direction. The proceedings were suspended by Birla till 4 pm at that time. But, the Congress members persisted in their protest and threw ripped pieces of paper at the Speaker's chair. Once the Speaker left the House, one banner was also thrown at the Speaker's chair.

Along with Congress members, MPs belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Left and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also wore black. Trinamool Congress MPs covered their mouths with black bands. The MPs held placards that said, ‘Jago ED’ and ‘ED Modani Bhai Bhai’.

Following the House's adjournment, a brief protest by the opposition was staged in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue, with Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also in attendance. After that, the opposition marched to Vijay Chowk while yelling slogans.

Topics :Rahul GandhiLok SabhaIndian National Congressnational politicsBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

