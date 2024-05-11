LS polls LIVE: Sack Brij Bhushan, withdraw his son's ticket, says Jairam Ramesh

Dust storm, strong winds and rain struck parts of the national capital and adjoingin region on Friday. The tricky weather resulted in nine flights being diverted from the Delhi airport late in the evening, officials in the know said. Some of the flights were diverted from the airport to Jaipur, PTI reported. The MeT department issued warnings to citizens and advised to staying indoors. Reports of tress felling came in on Friday evening. A few posters and hoardings were also blown away by the strong winds and hit vehicles, media reported.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday demanded that the BJP sack former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after a Delhi court ordered framing of sexual harassment and other charges against him. The senior Congress leader also demanded the Lok Sabha ticket given to his son be withdrawn. He slammed the BJP for rewarding the former WFI Chief by giving a ticket to his son Karan Bhushan Singh. US government said Israel may have violated international law in its war against Hamas but won’t stop the flow of weapons and bombs to the significant ally. The Biden administration also said that the US was deeply concerned over Israel allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza, a situation that’s still 'insufficient' but improved. The US government is conducting several assessments of specific incidents during the conflict, and there are several open inquiries with the Israeli government asking for more information