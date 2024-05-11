LS polls LIVE: Sack Brij Bhushan, withdraw his son's ticket, says Jairam Ramesh

LIVE: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday demanded that the BJP sack former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after a Delhi court ordered framing of sexual harassment and other charges against him. The senior Congress leader also demanded the Lok Sabha ticket given to his son be withdrawn. He slammed the BJP for rewarding the former WFI Chief by giving a ticket to his son Karan Bhushan Singh. US government said Israel may have violated international law in its war against Hamas but won’t stop the flow of weapons and bombs to the significant ally. The Biden administration also said that the US was deeply concerned over Israel allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza, a situation that’s still 'insufficient' but improved. The US government is conducting several assessments of specific incidents during the conflict, and there are several open inquiries with the Israeli government asking for more information
Dust storm, strong winds and rain struck parts of the national capital and adjoingin region on Friday. The tricky weather resulted in nine flights being diverted from the Delhi airport late in the evening, officials in the know said. Some of the flights were diverted from the airport to Jaipur, PTI reported. The MeT department issued warnings to citizens and advised to staying indoors. Reports of tress felling came in on Friday evening. A few posters and hoardings were also blown away by the strong winds and hit vehicles, media reported.
Kim Jong Un supervises latest test of new multiple rocket launcher
North Korea's dictator Kim Jong Un supervised another test firing of a new multiple rocket launch system the country plans to deploy to its forces starting this year.
10:05 AM
IIT-IIM graduates act as big talent pool: Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong
Singapore has been a attractive destination for global talent and has the biggest concentration of graduates from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will step down as head of the government on May 15.
9:48 AM
CM Kejriwal to visit Hanuman Temple today, address media; hold roadshow
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place today a day after he walked out of Tihar Jail after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court.
9:20 AM
After dust storm in Delhi, IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms across country
Several parts of the country are expected to see a wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
9:11 AM
Muslim population share in India hasn't grown 43% since 1950
Interpretations of a recent paper from a government-linked body suggested that the share of the Muslim population has grown in the country, while the share of the majority Hindus has fallen between 1950 and 2015. Read the fullstory here
8:58 AM
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande reviews security arrangement along LAC in Ladakh
Army Chief General Manoj Pande took stock of the security arrangements along the LAC in Ladakh, Jammua and Kashmir. The COAS was given a detailed briefing about the force's combat readiness at the headquarters of the Fire and Fury Corps in Leh.
8:44 AM
Dust storm, strong winds in Delhi; 9 flights diverted due to bad weather
8:43 AM
Israel may have breached obligations under international law, says US
US government said Israel may have violated international law in its war against Hamas but won’t stop the flow of weapons and bombs to the significant ally. The Biden administration also said that the US was deeply concerned over Israel allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza, a situation that’s still 'insufficient' but improved. The US government is conducting several assessments of specific incidents during the conflict, and there are several open inquiries with the Israeli government asking for more information
8:41 AM
LS polls: Sack Brij Bhushan, withdraw his son's ticket, says Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday demanded that the BJP sack former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after a Delhi court ordered framing of sexual harassment and other charges against him. The senior Congress leader also demanded the Lok Sabha ticket given to his son be withdrawn. He slammed the BJP for rewarding the former WFI Chief by giving a ticket to his son Karan Bhushan Singh.