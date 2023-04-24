LS Secretariat holds 'chintan shivir' to boost creativity amongst employees

The Lok Sabha Secretariat organised a brainstorming session on Monday with an aim to boost innovative thinking and augment professional expertise of its employees.

Inaugurating the two-day 'Chintan Shivir', Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh said the idea behind organising the event was to provide a platform for setting goals, fostering creativity and encouraging innovative thinking among the officials of the secretariat to augment their professional expertise.

The purpose of the exercise is to reflect on administrative issues and ensure that the officials remain connected to the aspirations of people, he said.

Singh hoped that such sessions would not only raise the efficiency of the officials through positive brainstorming but also ensure transparency and objectivity in the working of the secretariat.

Drawing on his past experience of having organised and attended such shivirs as a government official, Singh said this first-of-its-kind initiative in Lok Sabha would be the first in a series of sessions being planned every quarter.

Such management exercises promote out-of-the-box thinking and foster team spirit, he said.

He said the dynamism of the younger employees juxtaposed with the maturity and experience of senior officials would create a healthy environment for the proficient functioning of the secretariat.

The session would see the participation of over 250 employees of the Lok Sabha Secretariat drawn from various services.