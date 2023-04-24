Home / India News / Youth power is the driving force of India's development: PM Modi in Kochi

Youth power is the driving force of India's development: PM Modi in Kochi

Taking a swipe at opposition parties, the PM said that while former governments were "known for corruption", the BJP government was creating new opportunities for youngsters

Kochi
Youth power is the driving force of India's development: PM Modi in Kochi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said youth power was the driving force of India's development journey as youngsters were instrumental in transforming the country into one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Modi said that once upon a time India was one of the 'Fragile Five' countries.

"However, today India is known as one of the fastest-growing economies. It's because of the youth, and therefore I strongly believe in the youth of my country. I have faith in them," he said speaking at the Yuvam 2023 conclave here.

Stating that everyone was now saying that the 21st century is India's century and the nation had a treasure of youth power, Modi said that the BJP and the youth of the country shared the same wavelength.

"We bring reforms and the youth bring the results," he said.

Taking a swipe at opposition parties, the PM said that while former governments were "known for corruption", the BJP government was creating new opportunities for youngsters.

"We aim to create a self-sustainable society," he said, adding that the BJP government at the Centre was working by keeping the interests of youngsters in mind.

Citing an example of it, he recalled the recent decision of the union government to hold exams for the constable post in the Central Armed Police Forces in 13 more languages, including Malayalam, other than Hindi and English.

"Earlier, people used to think that nothing will change in India, but today our country can change the entire world," he said.

"Today's Atmanirbhar India talks about Digital India," he added.

Topics :Narendra ModiKochiYouths

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

Also Read

London the world's second most expensive city for driving, shows report

Customs nabs flier from Dubai with gold worth Rs 48 lakh at Kochi

Will ensure no child is addicted to drugs: Kochi's New Police Commissioner

Northeast youth now have computer in hand in place of guns: Centre

Power stocks surge as govt orders coal-based plants to run at full capacity

Ebixcash, Survival Technologies get Sebi's clearance to float IPO

Indian gaming CEOs slam Google's 'jagirdari' 30% tax on in-app purchases

Labour minister launches features on eShram portal for unorganised workers

Logistics to entail huge scope of investment for youth: MoS Chandrasekhar

IT Rules amendments don't offer protection to parody, satire: Bombay HC

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story