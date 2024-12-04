Maha Assembly's special session from Dec 7 for MLAs oath, speaker election

A three-day special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will be held in Mumbai from December 7 to enable newly-elected MLAs to take oath and elect a speaker, legislature sources said on Wednesday.

The winter session of the state legislature will be held in Nagpur from December 16 to 21. The sources told PTI that newly-elected MLAs will be sworn-in on December 7 and 8.

On December 9, election for the speaker of the newly-constituted 15th assembly will be held and this will be followed by trust vote of the new Mahayuti government. At 4 pm, Governor CP Radhakrishnan will address a joint sitting of both houses of the legislature. Later, both houses will be convened and a condolence motion to pay homage to departed members and tabling of the Governor's address for discussion will be on the agenda, they said. The discussion on the Governors speech will be held in the winter session from December 16 to 21 in Nagpur, said the sources. The sources said the agenda for holding the special session from December 7 will be placed before the cabinet on Thursday (December 5) after the new chief minister takes oath in the evening, 13 days post the declaration of assembly election results. The cabinet proposal will be sent to the Governor for approval. In the 288-member assembly, the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, has an overwhelming majority with 230 seats.