Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Maha Assembly's special session from Dec 7 for MLAs oath, speaker election

Maha Assembly's special session from Dec 7 for MLAs oath, speaker election

On December 9, election for the speaker of the newly-constituted 15th assembly will be held and this will be followed by trust vote of the new Mahayuti government

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader EknathShinde with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (left) of the BJP leader and AjitPawar (right) of the NCP, after the Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Assembly polls. The alliance regained as many as 1
In the 288-member assembly, the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, has an overwhelming majority with 230 seats. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 9:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A three-day special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will be held in Mumbai from December 7 to enable newly-elected MLAs to take oath and elect a speaker, legislature sources said on Wednesday.

The winter session of the state legislature will be held in Nagpur from December 16 to 21. The sources told PTI that newly-elected MLAs will be sworn-in on December 7 and 8. 

  On December 9, election for the speaker of the newly-constituted 15th assembly will be held and this will be followed by trust vote of the new Mahayuti government. At 4 pm, Governor CP Radhakrishnan will address a joint sitting of both houses of the legislature.  Later, both houses will be convened and a condolence motion to pay homage to departed members and tabling of the Governor's address for discussion will be on the agenda, they said. The discussion on the Governors speech will be held in the winter session from December 16 to 21 in Nagpur, said the sources.  The sources said the agenda for holding the special session from December 7 will be placed before the cabinet on Thursday (December 5) after the new chief minister takes oath in the evening, 13 days post the declaration of assembly election results.  The cabinet proposal will be sent to the Governor for approval. In the 288-member assembly, the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, has an overwhelming majority with 230 seats.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BJP legislature party leader will be finalised by new MLAs: Vijay Rupani

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voter turnout records at 32.18% till 1 pm

Maharashtra elections 2024: Steps to check your name on Voters' List online

How Dalit divides and political ties create a complex battle in Maharashtra

Gamble or gambit? BJP-led Mahayuti cobbling up non-Maratha caste coalition

Topics :Devendra FadnavisEknath ShindeMaharashtra Assemblyajit pawar

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story