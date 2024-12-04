Union Minister for state Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply that 71,231 new posts have been created in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) & Assam Rifles (AR) in the last five years from 2020 to 2024.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply informed Rajya Sabha that there are 100,204 vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) & Assam Rifles (AR) as on October 30, 2024.

Minister Rai stated that 3,377 vacancies in Assam Rifles,12,808 vacancies in BSF, CISF 31782 vacancies, CRPF 33,730 Vacancies, 9,861 vacancies in ITBP, 8,646 vacancies in SSB are available.

MoS Home Further informed Upper House that vacancies in CAPFs & AR arised on account of retirements, resignation, promotion, death, new raising of Battalion, creation of new posts etc. Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process. The Ministry has been taking and will continue to take earnest steps to fill up the vacancies expeditiously through UPSC, SSC and the forces concerned.

"The Government has taken steps to fill up the vacancies expeditiously in CAPFs & AR. Directions issued to all Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles to undertake recruitment against vacant posts in Non- General Duty cadres in a time-bound manner." He added

Rai added in written reply that timely conducting meetings of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for filling up of promotional vacancies .Time taken in the medical examination has been reduced to expedite the recruitment. Cut off marks for short listing of candidates for constable/GD has been lowered in order to get sufficient candidates (especially in categories where shortfalls have been observed).