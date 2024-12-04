Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Several measures undertaken to address 'Sarpanch Pati' practice: Govt

Several measures undertaken to address 'Sarpanch Pati' practice: Govt

Programmes such as "Jan Jan Tak Jankari" are being broadcast through 15 community radio stations in Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra on a pilot basis to create awareness

Election, Punjab Election, gram panchayat elections
The "Sarpanch Pati" system is a practice in which the husband of an elected woman sarpanch wields the actual power. | Representative Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 8:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj is undertaking several measures, including the use of community radio, to spread awareness against the "Sarpanch Pati" system, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The "Sarpanch Pati" system is a practice in which the husband of an elected woman sarpanch wields the actual power.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj SP Singh Baghel said various modes of information, education and communication activities, media engagement, conferences, seminars, training programmes, screening of public service awareness films, broadcasting of programmes through community radio were being done to spread awareness on issues such as the "Sarpanch Pati" system.

Programmes such as "Jan Jan Tak Jankari" are being broadcast through 15 community radio stations in Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra on a pilot basis to create awareness about the practice of proxy-sarpanch, Baghel said.

The ministry is also using these modes of communication to popularise schemes such as SVAMITVA for digital mapping of villages, applications and portals of the ministry such as e-GramSwaraj, Meri Panchayat, Panchayat Nirnay, and AuditOnline, he added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nearly half of Indians suffer from abnormal glucose levels: Report

Climate change affects financial system, need regulatory checks: RBI Dy Guv

RBI enhances UPI Lite wallet limits, updates offline payments framework

Serving beef, consumption in public places in Assam to be banned: Sarma

PKL 2024 live score updates: Telugu Titans vs UP underway; Haryana Steelers vs Bengal up next

Topics :female sarpanchgram panchayatrural developmentwomen empowerment

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story