'Ready to visit Sambhal alone with police, but not allowed': Rahul Gandhi

The convoy of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Member of Parliament Priyanka Gandhi , on their way to violence-hit Sambhal, was stopped at Ghazipur border on Wednesday by the police.

Speaking to the media while holding a copy of the Indian Constitution, Rahul Gandhi said, “I am prepared to travel to Sambhal alone, accompanied by the police. But I am being prevented from doing so.”

According to The Indian Express, on Tuesday, The District Magistrate of Sambhal Rajendra Pensia had written to the police commissioners of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad and the superintendents of police of Amroha and Bulandshahr districts arguing them to stop Rahul Gandhi and his entourage from entering Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

When stopped at Ghazipur border, Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, stepped out of their vehicles and attempted to negotiate with senior police officials. However, they were denied permission to proceed.

Why is Rahul Gandhi trying to visit Sambhal?

Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal has been in the news since November 24, when a violent clash broke out between the protesters and the police over the survey of the Mughal-era Mosque conducted under court orders. The court ordered a survey after a petition was filed claiming that Shahi Jama Masjid of Sambhal had been built at the site of Harihar Temple that previously stood there. Reports suggest that at least six deaths have been reported after police fired at protestors in response to stone pelting.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi sought to visit the families of the victims who lost their lives during the protest.

Venugopal criticizes UP govt’s action

In a social media post, Member of Parliament from Alappuzha in Kerala KC Venugopal mentioned the delegation headed to Sambhal was stopped at the UP border in Ghaziabad. He questioned the reason behind the UP government stopping the Leader of Opposition from visiting the families of those who lost their lives in the violence.

“It is basic humanity to stand by someone who has suffered such grief and loss. Rahul ji’s motto has been ‘Nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan’. And when the ruling regime has created an atmosphere of hatred, it is our duty as the opposition to bring compassion, empathy and love. We are determined to meet the victims’ families in the interest of peace and communal harmony in our country. The UP government must allow the delegation to visit Sambhal,” Venugopal mentioned on Twitter.

Congress leaders slam Sambhal restrictions

Other Congress leaders also criticised the Sambhal authorities for imposing restrictions and directives that prevented the Opposition party delegation from entering. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described the move as “a dictatorship”, stating, “We were planning to go to Sambhal peacefully, but we are being stopped. We are going there because there were riots in Sambhal. We have the right to be there.” Ajay Rai, the Congress UP chief, condemned the entry restriction as “the murder of democracy through the blatant misuse of police power”.