Maha govt drops all charges against Param Bir Singh, revokes suspension

At least four FIRs related to extortion were registered against Singh in Mumbai and adjoining Thane

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
The Maharashtra government has dropped all charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and revoked his suspension order issued in late 2021, an official said on Friday.

At least four FIRs related to extortion were registered against Singh in Mumbai and adjoining Thane. The order revoking his suspension was issued by the state home department on Wednesday, the official said. As per the order, the period of the retired IPS officer's suspension should be treated as he was on duty, he said. Singh was suspended in December 2021 when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in office.

Topics :MaharashtraMumbaiMumbai police

First Published: May 12 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

