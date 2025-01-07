Maha Kumbh 2025: Stay in style with tents priced at Rs 1 lakh per night

The Maha Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest religious gathering held every 12 years, will take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 26, 2025. This grand spiritual event is expected to attract over 400 million (40 crore) pilgrims from across the globe, according to the Ministry of Culture.

While devotees gather to take holy dips at the sacred Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati—luxury accommodations are redefining the experience, merging devotion with opulence.

Luxury meets devotion

One of the standout offerings this year is by The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC), which has set up 44 super-luxury tents at its Sangam Nivas Prayagraj campsite. Priced at Rs 1,00,000 per night per tent for two guests, these accommodations feature en suite bathrooms, heating, running hot and cold water, and butler services.

“The Sangam Nivas, located on a hill, offers panoramic views of the Triveni Sangam and the Kumbh Mela,” said a TUTC representative. Guests can also enjoy yoga and meditation sessions, satvik cuisine, guided tours of the akharas, and meet-and-greets with sadhus.

Demand is high, with all 44 tents already sold out for the six auspicious bathing days, including the three royal baths (Shahi Snans) on January 14, January 29, and February 3.

Options for every budget

For pilgrims seeking alternative luxury camps near the Triveni Sangam, several options are available:

Also Read

• Kumbh Village: With over 20 years of experience, this camp offers air-conditioned tents starting at Rs 20,000 per night, featuring private bathrooms, yoga sessions, and proximity to bathing ghats. • Other camps: Options like Rishikul Kumbh Cottages, Divya Kumbh Retreat, Prayag Samagam, and Aagman India provide accommodations ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 per night. Amenities include cultural evening programs, gourmet dining, and meditation facilities.

For those preferring city-based stays, Prayagraj offers hotels ranging from budget lodges to 3-star options such as Hotel Kanha Shyam and The Legend, with prices starting at Rs 12,000 per night. Advance booking is essential due to high demand.

Mahakumbh Gram: IRCTC tent city

To make the event accessible to a broader audience, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has established the Mahakumbh Gram Tent City, located 3.5 km from the Triveni Sangam.

Accommodation options include: • Super deluxe tents: Rs 18,000 per night • Villa tents: Rs 20,000 per night

Each tent is equipped with air-conditioning, attached bathrooms, Wi-Fi, and includes three meals daily, along with 24/7 emergency assistance. These can be booked via the IRCTC portal.

Luxury tent city by UPSTDC

Not to be left behind, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has also set up a tent city with over 2,000 cottage-style tents, catering to a wide range of budgets. Prices start at Rs 1,500 per night for tents with communal dining and bathing facilities and go up to Rs 35,000 per night for premium options with Wi-Fi, air-conditioning, and multi-cuisine dining.

Luxury spirituality: A growing trend

Luxury accommodations are elevating the spiritual experience at this year’s Kumbh. According to Sachin Bhatnagar, a contractor involved in setting up VIP cottages, "For those seeking an elevated spiritual experience, VIP cottages have become the epitome of indulgence. We see that the concept of 'luxury spirituality' is gaining momentum. We have cottages that provide exclusive packages that combine religious rituals with personalised services. These packages include private pujas, meditation, and yoga sessions led by renowned gurus, and even curated itineraries for spiritual exploration."

This trend has significantly driven up demand and prices, with both camps and city hotels witnessing surges in bookings.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 promises a unique experience, blending the divine with the luxurious. Whether you’re seeking a simple spiritual retreat or an indulgent journey, Prayagraj offers a variety of accommodations to suit every need.

With preparations in full swing, this year’s Kumbh is set to be an unforgettable celebration of devotion and comfort.