UP CM invites Prez Murmu, VP Dhankhar, other dignitaries for Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Sunday and invited her to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025.

The Chief Minister also extended an invitation to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena for the Maha Kumbh 2025 to be held in Prayagraj.

CM Yogi presented the dignitaries with the invitation letter, along with the symbol and logo of Maha Kumbh 2025, an urn, literature related to the Maha Kumbh, a New Year table calendar, and a diary.

CM Yogi Adityanath arrived in Delhi on Saturday to invite dignitaries to the Maha Kumbh to be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

On Saturday, he met former President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, Mizoram Governor General VK Singh. CM Yogi also presented gifts related to Maha Kumbh to all the dignitaries.

On Sunday too, CM Yogi posted a picture of his meeting with dignitaries on his 'X' handle and thanked them for giving their valuable time.

Ahead of the Maha Kumbh, CM Yogi and his ministers are visiting different states and inviting dignitaries and common people for the Maha Kumbh.

Earlier Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh said that Maha kumbh 2025 will be historic, adding that strict arrangements are in place.

"The Maha Kumbh will be historic, amazing, grand, and divine. A new record will be set in the world. Strict arrangements have been made, and no one will face any problems," Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Tourism is set to mesmerize attendees at Maha Kumbh 2025 with a spectacular drone show, showcasing mythological tales linked to the Maha Kumbh and Prayagraj, according to a press release. The show will feature 2,000 drones and light up the skies over Sangam Nose, marking the grand opening and conclusion of the world-famous religious gathering.

District Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh stated that the drone show will be held at the Sangam Nose during the opening and closing of the event. "A fleet of around 2,000 illuminated drones will bring to life the legendary tales of "Prayag Mahatmyam" and the Mahakumbh. The spectacular show will depict iconic events like the mythical Samudra Manthan (ocean churning) and the emergence of the Amrit Kalash (Nectar Pot), creating a magical visual narrative in the evening skies", she added.

The Maha Kumbh, held every twelve years, will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025. Preparations are in their final stages, with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department working to provide new and exciting experiences for visitors under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath.