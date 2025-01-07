HMPV cases LIVE updates: Health ministry asks states to strengthen awareness, review testing

Two children, ages seven and 14, were diagnosed with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Nagpur, bringing the total number of cases of the respiratory illness to seven. The two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) reported in Tamil Nadu were stable and are being monitored, the state health department said on Monday.The release said two cases of HMPV, one from Chennai and another from Salem, were reported and that their condition was stable. They were being monitored.

Earlier, it was said that both cases were from the city. However, the health department later clarified that while one case was reported from the city, the other was from Salem. These two are the first cases to be reported in the state.

The pathogen induces respiratory infections leading to symptoms resembling the common cold. Transmission occurs through respiratory droplets, physical contact, and potentially through airborne transmission. According to the Union health ministry, the virus has existing global circulation, including within India. Current surveillance data from both ICMR and IDSP networks indicates no unusual increases in influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases in the country.

The Centre had previously stated last week that it was closely tracking the situation following increased respiratory illnesses in China, while stressing that there was no reason for alarm since the virus is not new to India. During a health ministry meeting to assess the situation, a joint monitoring group suggested expanding the number of ICMR network laboratories testing for hMPV to enable better year-round trend monitoring.