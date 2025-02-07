Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, NDRF teams on site

Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, NDRF teams on site

The incident occurred in Sector 18 of the Maha Kumbh Nagar area. No casualties have been reported

Fire at Maha Kumbh
The incident occurred in Sector 18 of the Maha Kumbh Nagar area.
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 11:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A fire broke out at a camp in Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Friday, prompting an immediate response from fire officials. Several fire engines have arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames.
   
 
 
The incident occurred in Sector 18 of the Maha Kumbh Nagar area. No casualties have been reported so far.
 
"A fire broke out at a camp near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. However, firefighters have managed to bring the blaze largely under control,” Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi of Khak Chowk police station was quoted by news agency PTI.
 
This is the third reported incident of a fire at Maha Kumbh Mela. Last month, massive cylinder blasts destroyed tents in Sector 19 of the Mela ground. No casualties were reported in the incident, as officials managed to extinguish the flames quickly.
 
On January 25, another fire broke out in Sector 2 of the Mela ground, where two cars caught fire in the early hours. However, the blaze was contained, minimising its impact.

Also Read

Cultural performances at Maha Kumbh featuring renowned artistes from Feb 7

DMK flays Centre, UP govt for 'hiding' Mahakumbh stampede casualties

Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

Stampede in Mahakumbh caused by officials' negligence: Yati Narsinghanand

PM Modi to visit Maha Kumbh Mela, take holy dip at Sangam on Feb 5

 
The Mela also witnessed a tragic stampede on Mauni Amavasya on January 29, resulting in the loss of 30 lives, according to official records.
 
The next major gathering for the 45-day event will be on Maghi Purnima, which falls on February 12. Touted as the world's largest religious congregation, Maha Kumbh 2025 will conclude on February 26 with the final Amrit Snan.
 
 
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE News: Fire breaks out at Sector 18 of Mahakumbh, fire tenders reach spot

Siddaramaiah gets relief as Karnataka HC rejects CBI probe in MUDA case

St Stephen's College, two Delhi-NCR schools get bomb threat via emails

USCIS announces H-1B initial registration period to begin on March 7

Tally of GBS fatalities in Pune climbs to 6 after death of 63-year-old man

Topics :Maha Kumbh MelaKumbhKumbh MelafirePrayagrajBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story