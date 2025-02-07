Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, NDRF teams on site

A fire broke out at a camp in Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Friday, prompting an immediate response from fire officials. Several fire engines have arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames.

The incident occurred in Sector 18 of the Maha Kumbh Nagar area. No casualties have been reported so far. "A fire broke out at a camp near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. However, firefighters have managed to bring the blaze largely under control,” Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi of Khak Chowk police station was quoted by news agency PTI. This is the third reported incident of a fire at Maha Kumbh Mela. Last month, massive cylinder blasts destroyed tents in Sector 19 of the Mela ground. No casualties were reported in the incident, as officials managed to extinguish the flames quickly.

On January 25, another fire broke out in Sector 2 of the Mela ground, where two cars caught fire in the early hours. However, the blaze was contained, minimising its impact.

The Mela also witnessed a tragic stampede on Mauni Amavasya on January 29, resulting in the loss of 30 lives, according to official records.

The next major gathering for the 45-day event will be on Maghi Purnima, which falls on February 12. Touted as the world's largest religious congregation, Maha Kumbh 2025 will conclude on February 26 with the final Amrit Snan.