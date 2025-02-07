Latest LIVE: St Stephen's College, Mayur Vihar school receive bomb threat

A prominent college and a school in Delhi received bomb threats over email on Friday, prompting police to deploy explosive disposal units and dog squads to comb the premises, officials said. The threat emails were sent to St Stephen's College, a constituent of the Delhi University, and the Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar. "At 7:42 am, St Stephen's College received a bomb threat via email. Our bomb and dog squads are on the ground, checking the entire premises," a senior police officer said. An officer in the East Delhi district said officials of the Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 informed the police around 6:40 am that they had received an email regarding a bomb on the premises. Teams are checking the premises, the officer added. The Rouse Avenue court is set to pronounce its judgement in an anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The case is related to the killing of a father-son duo in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984. Special judge Kaveri Baweja is to pronounce the judgement today. This case is related to the killings of one Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984. Advocate Anil Sharma had submitted that Sajjan Kumar's name was not there from the very beginning, the law of foreign land is not applicable in this case and there was a delay of 16 years in naming Sajjan Kumar by the witness.

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has scheduled the final hearing on March 20 for a PIL challenging the authority of the J&K Lieutenant Governor to nominate five members to the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory. A division bench comprising Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Rajesh Sekhri directed both parties to complete the pleadings, including replies and counter-replies, by March 20 when the final hearing takes place. During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the respondents, while Senior Supreme Court lawyer Dr Abhishek Manu Singh, along with D K Khajuria, represented the petitioner Ravinder Sharma. Indian nationals received 72.3 per cent of all H1B visas issued by the US for the period October 2022 to September 2023, the government informed the Rajya Sabha citing the US Citizenship and Immigration Services data. The government also told the Upper House that there were 21,928 Indian students before the start of the conflict in Ukraine, but as on November 01, 2024, only 1,802 students were enrolled in various Ukrainian universities. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha said the government of India is "closely engaged with the US administration" and other stakeholders on all issues pertaining to the H1B visa programme through relevant bilateral dialogue mechanisms.