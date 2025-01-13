Mahakumbh 2025 begins: Prayagraj set to see Rs 2 trillion in trade

The much-awaited Mahakumbh 2025 has officially commenced today in Prayagraj, promising to be the world’s largest gathering of people. Spanning until February, the Uttar Pradesh government estimates that approximately 400 million devotees will participate in this grand religious event. Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) projects that Mahakumbh will generate a staggering Rs 2 trillion in trade.

A hub of global religious economy

Describing the scale of the event, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of CAIT and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, Delhi, emphasised its unparalleled significance. “Mahakumbh 2025 is set to become the largest hub of religious economy in the world,” he said. This monumental event is expected to boost trade in Prayagraj and surrounding regions while benefiting key sectors like railways, air transport, and roadways.

Delhi, being India’s largest trade distribution center, will play a pivotal role, supplying goods and services worth Rs 40,000 crore to Prayagraj and nearby areas, according to Khandelwal.

Economic impact across sectors

The scale of economic activity at Mahakumbh is unparalleled. With an estimated average spending of Rs 5,000 per person, the event will drive significant business in sectors like hospitality, food, healthcare, transportation, and more. Here's a breakdown of key trade estimates:

Trade estimates for Mahakumbh 2025

1. Accommodation and tourism:

Local hotels, guesthouses, and temporary lodging arrangements are projected to generate Rs 40,000 crore.

2. Food and beverages:

Packaged foods, water, and meals are expected to contribute Rs 20,000 crore.

3. Religious items and offerings:

Items like lamps, idols, incense sticks, and religious books will likely yield Rs 20,000 crore.

4. Transportation and logistics:

Freight services, taxis, and local transportation could add Rs 10,000 crore to the economy.

5. Tourism services:

Tour guides and travel packages are set to bring in Rs 10,000 crore.

6. Handicrafts and souvenirs:

Local crafts, jewelry, and souvenirs are projected to generate Rs 5,000 crore.

7. Healthcare services:

Temporary medical camps and Ayurvedic products are expected to earn Rs 3,000 crore.

8. IT and digital services:

E-ticketing, digital payments, and WiFi services may see a business of Rs 1,000 crore.

9. Entertainment and media:

Advertising, promotions, and media activities are likely to contribute Rs 10,000 crore.

Mahakumbh: A cultural and economic power

Mahakumbh events serve as powerful catalysts for local trade, job creation, and tourism, driving substantial economic growth. This year’s Mahakumbh is set to not only invigorate Uttar Pradesh’s economy but also make a significant contribution to India’s overall economic landscape.

Highlighting its broader impact, Khandelwal stated, “Mahakumbh 2025 is not just a center of faith and spirituality but also a symbol of India’s cultural and economic strength.” The event will elevate India’s religious economy to a global stage while firmly establishing Uttar Pradesh as a premier destination for religious and cultural tourism.