Isro to review strategy as space docking trial postponed; check details

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) was just 3 meters from executing India's first docking mission when scientists postponed the procedure.

The two spacecraft–SDX01 and SDX02–after being brought as close as about 230 metres on Saturday evening, at 3:11 am Sunday, were subsequently spotted from an inter-satellite distance of 105 metres.

However, Isro shared the news of “safely moving the spacecraft away from each other to a 'safer distance.'”

While sharing the news of X (formerly known as Twitter) and Isro wrote, “A trial attempt to reach upto 3m from 15m is done. Moving back the spacecraft to safer distance. The docking will be done after analysing data further.”

Key updates about SpaDeX mission

The whole country was expecting a new history in making and watching Isro's new Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission which seemed an inevitable achievement on Sunday early hours.

Isro scientists were closely observing and monitoring the two spacecraft of the SpaDeX mission before postponing the docking.

At around 5.17 am, Isro scientists stated that the Chaser and Target spacecraft were visible from 15m apart and wrote, “We are just 50 feet away from an exciting handshake.”

All the enthusiasts were excited about the maiden docking mission by Isro, but then at around 6.19 am the Isro team said that it had put the SpaDeX satellites on hold at a position of 15 metres, sharing the photographs of the craft clearly visible at close range.

The space agency decided to put the docking exercise on hold at 7.06 am till further analysis. The team of scientists successfully brought the spacecraft 3m from each other.

Why was the Isro docking mission aborted?

According to India Today, who quoted officials within Isro, the issue with the proximity and docking sensor had prompted the decision to abort the attempt. The drift of the spacecraft had been stabilised at zero degrees, however, the officials observed a delay in receiving signals from a critical proximity and docking sensor was detected. This sensor is essential for ensuring that the satellites align perfectly during the docking process; even a slight directional deviation can jeopardise success, the India Today report added.

Isro has reportedly initiated a detailed assessment to correct this problem before it goes ahead with another docking attempt. New data shows that the two satellites are now separated by over eight kilometres in space.

SpaDeX mission costed Rs 370 crore

Isro’s PSLV-C-60 rocket launched the SpaDeX mission on December 30 at a cost of Rs 370 crore. Many experts weighed in on the debate; while some said the two were aligned accurately for the docking to take place, others speculated errors in calculation.

The SDX01 and SDX02 docking was scheduled to take place on January 7. However, after reaching close to 500m, the drift was noted to be more than what was expected, and post non-visibility period, the mission was postponed.

On January 9, Isro planned the docking and the spacecraft were at a distance of 225 metres, and the distance between the two were closely reduced. But suddenly, the two were around 1.5 km apart when the mission was put on hold.

The two spacecraft locks were aimed to lock the easy transfer of supplies, equipment and even astronauts. Before this, the docking of SDX01 and SDX02 was postponed twice on January 7 and 9, 2025.

With the success of the SpaDeX mission, India would become the fourth nation after the US, Russia, and China to master the intricate technologies which will play a vital role for the advanced space mission.

First mission comes with some challenges: Somnath

Dr S Somnath stated that India's first docking mission met and every first mission comes with some challenges.

“The docking exercise will be done only when all sensors are fully calibrated and tested to satisfaction. All algorithms and scenarios are also tested on the ground before commands are sent to the spacecraft for autonomous docking,” Dr. Somnath said earlier.