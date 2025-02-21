Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Wikipedia editors in hot water over controversial Sambhaji Maharaj content

Wikipedia editors in hot water over controversial Sambhaji Maharaj content

Wikipedia editors face legal heat over controversial Sambhaji Maharaj content as Maharashtra Cyber Cell files case after Wikimedia fails to act on removal request

Sambhaji Maharaj
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 4:29 PM IST
The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has filed a case against at least four Wikipedia editors for failing to remove allegedly objectionable content about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj from the open-source encyclopedia, reported PTI citing officials.
 
The nodal agency had earlier sent a notice to the California-based Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts Wikipedia, requesting the removal of the disputed content. The Wikimedia Foundation, a non-profit organisation, manages the popular platform that allows user-generated content.
 

Allegations of inaccuracy and potential unrest 

Maharashtra Cyber Cell flagged the Wikipedia content as inaccurate and warned that it could potentially disrupt law and order in the state. Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is a highly revered figure in India, and misinformation about him could lead to social unrest, the agency mentioned.
 
The notice further cautioned that the controversial content might provoke outrage among followers of Sambhaji Maharaj, leading to tensions.
 

Legal action after no response from Wikimedia 

Wikimedia did not respond to the notice to remove the content. Consequently, Maharashtra Cyber Cell registered a case against at least four Wikipedia editors under relevant sections of the IT Act, officials confirmed.
 
“Wikipedia is a free-content, volunteer-driven online encyclopedia that operates through open collaboration. However, certain individuals can upload and edit content, making it susceptible to inaccuracies,” an official stated.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of the recently released Hindi film Chhaava, based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj. The film has reignited public interest in his legacy, intensifying scrutiny over related online content.
 
(With agency inputs)
 
First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

