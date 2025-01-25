Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Maharashtra govt to refund Shah Rukh Khan Rs 9 cr for Mannat lease premium

Maharashtra govt to refund Shah Rukh Khan Rs 9 cr for Mannat lease premium

Resident suburban collector Satish Bagal said on Saturday that in 2019, Shah rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan converted the lease of the heritage property in Bandra to 'class 1 complete ownership'

Shah Rukh Khan is planning to add two new floors to Mannat
The actor had reportedly paid upwards of Rs 25 crore in premium, but officials did not confirm the figure immediately. | File Image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 8:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Maharashtra Government would be refunding Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan Rs 9 crore that he had paid in excess to convert the lease of his sea-facing bungalow 'Mannat'.

Resident suburban collector Satish Bagal said on Saturday that in 2019, Shah rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan converted the lease of the heritage property in Bandra to 'class 1 complete ownership', and paid the government some premium for it.

After discovering a tabulation error on the basis of which the premium was calculated, the Khans filed an application before the revenue authority for refund which was sanctioned earlier this week, he said. The actor had reportedly paid upwards of Rs 25 crore in premium, but officials did not confirm the figure immediately.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

12 'Rat Miner' heroes among 49 awardees of 'Jeevan Raksha Padaks'

In R-Day eve address to nation, Murmu bats for 'One Nation, One Election'

30 unsung heroes honoured with Padma Shri for diverse contributions

Nine people held in illegal kidney transplantation racket in Hyderabad

AI, quantum computing, green tech must drive India's growth: CEEW chief

Topics :Shah Rukh KhanVersova-Bandra sea linkMaharashtra government

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story