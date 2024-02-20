Home / India News / Maharashtra to be $1 trillion economy by 2027-28, says Governor Bais

Maharashtra to be $1 trillion economy by 2027-28, says Governor Bais

Maharashtra is the highest in attracting foreign direct investment in the country. There has been foreign direct investment of Rs. 65,500 crore in the state

Photo: X @maha_governor
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Government has set an ambitious target of becoming a one trillion dollar economy by 2027-28, Governor Ramesh Bais informed the state legislature on Tuesday.

This target is in line with the country's goal of becoming a five trillion dollar economy, Bais said, addressing the legislators at the start of the day-long special session of the legislature on Maratha quota at Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai. In this year, 75 projects with Rs. 61,576 crore investment have been approved under the Package Scheme of Incentives, which will generate more than 53,000 employment opportunities in the state, he said.

Maharashtra is the highest in attracting foreign direct investment in the country. There has been foreign direct investment of Rs. 65,500 crore in the state. This investment is 38.78 per cent of the country's total foreign direct investment, he said. In January 2024, the state government signed MoUs of more than Rs 3.53 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum held in Davos. This will lead to creation of two lakh jobs, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Maha CM Shinde, Guv pay tributes to martyrs on 26/11 attacks' anniversary

Shah to visit Mumbai today, will deliver Inamdar Memorial lecture at MU

India's direct tax collection up 17.6% to Rs 12.3 trillion till Nov 9: CBDT

Ram Mandir: Aviation minister flags off Ahmedabad-Ayodhya direct flight

Statsguru: Attracting foreign direct investment will need more effort

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi granted bail in 2018 defamation case

LS polls: Vijayan highlights Kerala's PSC's job creation record to youth

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off special train to Ayodhya from Sambalpur

Coaching classes example of 'status quo', not intellect: V-P Dhankhar

'Will you apologise to L-G,' Delhi HC asks seven suspended BJP MLAs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MaharashtraMaharashtra governmentForeign direct investment

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story