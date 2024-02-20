Home / India News / Dharmendra Pradhan flags off special train to Ayodhya from Sambalpur

Pradhan thanked the railways for the train with 20 sleeper coaches, which will allow devotees from western Odisha to have darshan of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Sambalpur (Odisha)

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 12:22 PM IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday flagged off a special train from here to Ayodhya.

The Sambalpur-Darshan Nagar-Sambalpur Astha Special train carrying 1,512 devotees from the western region of Odisha left for Ayodhya.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees. The train was flagged off at Sambalpur station and it will have halts at Rourkela and Jharsuguda before entering neighbouring Jharkhand. The train will reach at Ayodhya on Wednesday and bring back the devotees to Odisha the next day", Pradhan told reporters.

Pradhan thanked the railways for the train with 20 sleeper coaches, which will allow devotees from western Odisha to have darshan of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya.

The Union minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the Robotics Centre at Vedic International School at Pabpali Sason and attend the inauguration of the Skill India Centre at Majhipalli here and other events.

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

