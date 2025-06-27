Maharashtra transporters to go on strike from Jul 1 to protest e-challans

Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik has said the government is committed to addressing the grievances of transport operators, who have threatened to go on strike from July 1 to protest against the e-challan system for traffic violations.

The minister on Thursday directed officials to form a committee and submit a report within one month concerning the transporters' strike threat.

Transporters in Maharashtra, including private bus and truck operators, have called for an indefinite strike from July 1 to protest against the unjust collection of fines through e-challans and to press for their other demands.

A release issued from the office of Sarnaik, who heads the transport ministry, said the government is determined to resolve the grievances of transport operators.

Vahatukdar Bachao Kruti Samiti, an action committee of transporters, is not satisfied with the move, its leader Uday Barge told PTI. Transporters are firm on launching the strike on July 1 for demands like stopping the forceful collection of e-challan fines, waiving existing penalties, cancelling the mandatory cleaner rule for heavy vehicles, and reconsidering no-entry timings in metro cities, he said. The release from Sarnaik's office said the minister proposed a joint committee comprising transport officials, police, sectoral experts and transport association representatives to ensure transparency and inclusivity. The reforms in the e-challan system must encourage compliance from drivers and vehicle owners without imposing arbitrary or harsh conditions, he said.

Sarnaik also said multiple challans for the same offence on the same day must be avoided, adding there should be a defined validity period for each e-challan. The system should be fair and promote voluntary adherence, the release quoted him as saying. Maharashtra's Industries Minister Uday Samant, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Sanjay Sethi, Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, senior police officials, and representatives of various transport associations attended the meeting held on the issue in Mantralaya on Thursday. Sarnaik also suggested that parking facilities for heavy vehicles, especially in Mumbai, be made a priority and emphasised using real-time photographs while issuing challans to avoid outdated or unjust penalties, the release added.