Latest news updates LIVE: A massive fire broke out in Delhi’s Bawana area early Friday morning. Twenty-five fire tenders were sent to the site to extinguish the blaze. According to the Delhi Fire Service, no casualties have been reported so far.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said the fire was reported at a paint company located in Sector 2 of Bawana. Initially, two fire brigades were dispatched, but more were sent due to the severity of the fire.

Additional fire teams were called from Hapur, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, bringing the total to 25 fire brigades on site. The fire has not extended to nearby factories.

In Togo’s capital, Lomé, clashes erupted on Thursday between protesters and security forces. The unrest comes as President Faure Gnassingbé faces mounting criticism over constitutional amendments that could allow him to stay in power indefinitely.

The capital saw a heavy deployment of police, and many shops were closed. Protesters blocked streets in several neighborhoods with concrete barricades, burned tires, and threw objects at security personnel.

Civil society groups and social media figures had urged people to protest on June 26, 27, and 28, following the government’s earlier crackdown on demonstrations this month.

In a U.S. court on Thursday, prosecutors accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of repeatedly breaking the law while believing that his status and wealth placed him above it. The case is now in the closing argument stage of his sex trafficking trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik told the jury, “That ends now,” and urged them to convict Combs.

Combs, 55, sat with his head down during the arguments. He wore a sweater and khakis, took notes, and occasionally shook his head. Slavik reviewed testimony and evidence from the seven-week trial, asserting that it proved Combs was guilty of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and other offenses.