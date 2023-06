Make arrangements for Ratha Jatra in Puri keeping in mind hot weather: CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed officials to make arrangements for devotees during Ratha Jatra keeping in mind the prevailing hot weather in Puri.

Attending a meeting of the Ratha Jatra Coordination Committee through the virtual mode, he said it must be ensured that devotees return from the festival with a feel-good experience.

"We must give special attention to the devotees coming from across the country and abroad, and ensure that they return with feel-good factor," Patnaik told the meeting.

Maintaining that Lord Jagannath is the biggest identity of Odisha, he said rituals at proper time should be ensured so that the festival, which will be starting on June 20, passes off smoothly.

He appealed to everyone, including the servitors of the 12th-century shrine, to extend support so that the festival is held smoothly.

Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Das said preparations were underway, and the administration was optimistic that the festival will be held in a hassle-free manner.

"Our focus is on the early completion of rituals, and a decision has been taken to inaugurate Parikrama Marg by June 15," he said.

Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu, Law Minister Jagannath Sarka, Energy Minister PK Deb, Chief Secretary PK Jena and DGP Sunil Bansal were among those who attended the meeting.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee on Monday passed a budget of Rs 271.7 crore for the financial year 2023-24.