Make woman WFI chief, scrap FIRs against us: Wrestlers to Anurag Thakur

The protesting wrestlers have been invited by the government for the second time days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah

IANS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 3:15 PM IST
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have made four demands to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, including the appointment of a woman WFI chief and scrapping of police FIRs against them, sources said.

"They demanded free and fair elections to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the appointment of a woman chief. They also said Brij Bhushan Singh or his family members cannot be part of the federation. Also reiterated their demand for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh," sources said.

However, the question now arises, can the government interfere in the WFI working or will there be change in constitution?

The protesting wrestlers have been invited by the government for the second time days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah.

In January, too, the wrestlers met Anurag Thakur at his residence and called off their protest after a committee was formed. At that time, former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat played the mediator's role.

Earlier, talking to IANS on Wednesday, Sakshi Malik said, "We will keep everything open. We won't take any decision behind closed doors. We will discuss the proposal given by the government with our seniors and supporters and only when everyone gives their consent that the proposal is fine, then will we agree."

--IANS

cs/dpb

 

Topics :Anurag ThakurWoman wrestlerWFI

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

