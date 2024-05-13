Maldives says they cannot fly three aircraft donated by India. Here's why

Maldives Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon has admitted the shortfall in qualified pilots necessary to operate three aircraft recently donated by India, following the departure of Indian defence personnel from the island nation.

Addressing media representatives in Male on Sunday, Minister Maumoon said, "There aren't any people licenced to fly the aircraft."

He further said that Maldivian military personnel, who had started training to operate the aircraft during previous administrations, were unable to complete the programme for unspecified reasons.

The withdrawal of Indian personnel from the Maldives, which transpired on Friday in accordance with a deadline established in February under a bilateral agreement, followed a demand made by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, shortly after taking office in November 2023.

By the specified deadline of May 10, Indian military personnel, tasked with operating two helicopter platforms and a Dornier aircraft, had departed from Male and returned to India. This action follows diplomatic negotiations between the two nations conducted in New Delhi earlier this year.

The decision to replace Indian military personnel with civilians represents a setback to India's endeavours to counteract China's influence in the strategically situated Maldives.

Since assuming power, Muizzu's government has forged multiple economic agreements with China, sidelining India in various developmental projects. Notably, the Maldives formalised a military assistance agreement with China in March and permitted a Chinese research vessel to dock at its port in India's backyard.

Despite the significant strengthening of ties between New Delhi and Male during previous administrations, President Muizzu campaigned on an "India Out" platform, citing concerns over compromised Maldivian sovereignty.

The focal point of contention was the 77 military personnel, primarily pilots, crew members, and technicians responsible for operating two helicopters and an aircraft involved in maritime surveillance, search and rescue missions, and medical evacuations. However, their presence in the Maldives was perceived as "boots on the ground."