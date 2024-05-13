LIVE news updates: Pilots incapable of flying aircraft donated by India, says Maldives minister

The Maldives military still does not have pilots capable of operating three aircraft donated by India, Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon has said, days after Indian military personnel left the island nation at the instance of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. Maumoon made the remarks at a press conference held at the President's Office here on Saturday to brief the media about the withdrawal of Indian soldiers stationed in the Maldives. "As it was a training that required passing various stages, our soldiers had not reached completion due to various reasons. Therefore, there aren't any people in our force at the moment who are licensed or fully operational to fly the two helicopters and Dornier aircraft," Ghassan Maumoon was quoted as saying by Adhadhu.com news portal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will presideat a meeting with AAP councillors today. "He will hold a meeting with the AAP councillors at the party office in Rouse Avenue on Monday," the party said. On Sunday, he interacted with party legislators and praised them for not breaking down despite the BJP's efforts after his arrest. Kejriwal said AAP "became more united instead of breaking apart" after his arrest.

Since 2021, spice company MDH, under scrutiny for alleged contamination in some products, has seen an average 14.5 per cent of its US shipments rejected because to the presence of bacteria, news agency Reuters reported citing analysis of US regulatory data. In April, Hong Kong and Singapore suspended sales of three spice mixes produced by MDH and Everest, for apparently containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide Ethylene oxide. The two firms have stated that their products are safe, with MDH adding that it does not use ethylene oxide at any stage of storing, processing, or packing of spices.