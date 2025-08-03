Home / India News / Malegaon blast case verdict is victory of Hindutva: Pragya Singh Thakur

Malegaon blast case verdict is victory of Hindutva: Pragya Singh Thakur

Six people were killed and 101 were injured in the blast in Maharashtra's Nashik district on September 29, 2008

Pragya Thakur
The society and the country have given a befitting reply to those who coined the term saffron terror, Former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur said, adding that the court's decision was a slap on the face of opponents.
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday said the special court's verdict acquitting her in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case was a victory of Hindutva and a "slap on the face" of people who coined the term "saffron terror".

The special court on July 31 acquitted Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and five others in the case, noting that the prosecution had not adduced cogent and reliable evidence to warrant conviction and prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Six people were killed and 101 were injured in the blast in Maharashtra's Nashik district on September 29, 2008.

Speaking to reporters at the Raja Bhoj International Airport on her arrival in the city, Thakur said, "This is a victory of Hindutva and religion, a victory of saffron. Our scriptures say 'Satyamev Jayate' (truth alone triumphs), and it has been proved. Those who spoke of saffron terror have been shamed."  The society and the country have given a befitting reply to those who coined the term saffron terror, she said, adding that the court's decision was a slap on the face of opponents.

Thakur arrived at her Bhopal residence to a grand welcome with garlands, drums, and sweets.

The former BJP MP also reiterated her allegation that she had been tortured and pressured to name several individuals.

"There was pressure, but I did not yield. I did not name anyone falsely, which is why I was tortured so severely," she claimed.

Thakur had on Saturday alleged that investigators had tortured her and tried to compel her to name people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, Special Judge A K Lahoti has dismissed Thakur's claims of torture and mistreatment in his 1,036-page judgement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dalai Lama lays foundation for Chowkhang Vihara rebuild in Ladakh

Rivers in spate after heavy rain in Bihar, CM urges officials to stay alert

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to start soon, cut travel time: Vaishnaw

Philippines President to visit India from Aug 4-8, to meet PM Modi, Murmu

11 killed after vehicle plunges into UP's Gonda canal, CM expresses grief

Topics :Malegaon blasts caseHindutvaPragya Thakur

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story