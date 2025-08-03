Home / India News / Philippines President to visit India from Aug 4-8, to meet PM Modi, Murmu

Philippines President to visit India from Aug 4-8, to meet PM Modi, Murmu

Marcos after arrival in New Delhi on August 4 will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Ferdinand, Philippine President
Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr is set to visit India from August 4-8. (Photo: PTI)
ANI Asia
Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr is set to visit India from August 4-8, and hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials.

Marcos after arrival in New Delhi on August 4 will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

On August 5, he will lay a wreath at Rajghat. Marcos will then hold talks with PM Modi in Hyderabad House.

Exchange of Memoranda of Understanding and Press Statements will take place thereafter.

Marcos will then meet JP Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and thereafter President Droupadi Murmu.

The Philippines' President will then travel to Bengaluru and meet Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ferdinand R Marcos Jr will pay a State Visit to India, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

This would be the first visit of Marcos to India since the assumption of office of the President of the Philippines.

Diplomatic relations between India and the Philippines were established in November 1949. Both countries have since developed a strong partnership across a broad spectrum of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, maritime cooperation, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and digital technologies. The two countries also engage closely at the regional level, including through India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

The statement added that India's relations with the Philippines are an integral pillar of our 'Act East' Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR and our vision of the Indo-Pacific. The forthcoming State Visit of President Marcos coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic relations. The visit is an opportunity for both leaders to set the path for future bilateral cooperation and to engage on regional and international issues of mutual interest, it added.

India and the Philippines share warm and multifaceted bilateral relations rooted in historical ties and shared democratic values. Cooperation spans various sectors, including defence, trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

