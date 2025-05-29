'I challenge, go for elections tomorrow': Mamata hits back at PM Modi

Mamata Banerjee government, the West Bengal chief minister hit back at the prime minister and challenged him to hold the state elections “tomorrow.” After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a series of attacks on thegovernment, the West Bengal chief minister hit back at the prime minister and challenged him to hold the state elections “tomorrow.”

Criticising further, the West Bengal CM also accused Modi of politicising the ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

"I don't want to comment on Operation Sindoor. But every woman should be given respect... If your heart is so clean, why have the terrorists (behind the attack in Pahalgam) not been caught so far?" she said.

Stating that her government stands for compassion, Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of following divisive policies and alleged that the ruling party at the Centre incites riots.

“The Malda and Murshidabad riots occurred because of the BJP," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief responded.

Challenging PM Modi and the BJP, Banerjee dared them to hold elections in Bengal right away. “I challenge them! If they have the courage, go for elections tomorrow. We are ready, and Bengal is ready... The people of Bengal are with us. Please remember, timing is a factor," she said.

Also Read

It is important to note that the Assembly elections in West Bengal are expected by March 2026.

What PM said on Mamata's government During his address at a public gathering in West Bengal’s Alipurduar, PM called Mamata Banerjee’s government “nirmam” (cruel) and corrupt, saying the people of Bengal are desperate for change.

“Bengal mein machi cheekh pukaar, nahi chahiye nirmam sarkar,” PM Modi said, meaning "the people of Bengal are crying out, saying they do not want this cruel government."

At the rally, PM Modi blamed the TMC for five major problems in Bengal:

Rising violence and lawlessness

Lack of safety for women

Growing unemployment

People losing trust in the system

The ruling party’s selfish politics

He also hit out at the state’s handling of a teacher recruitment scam that led to over 25,000 teachers losing their jobs.

“The teacher recruitment scam is an example of corruption ruining everything... The TMC leaders have committed a huge sin... but these people are not ready to accept their mistake even now. They are blaming the courts instead,” he said.

Modi also spoke about the recent violence in Murshidabad and Malda during protests against the Waqf Act, saying it showed the TMC’s “ruthlessness.”

He accused the state government of ignoring the suffering of people and letting violence spread freely.

“Whatever happened in Murshidabad and Malda was an example of the state government's ruthlessness... In the name of appeasement, hooliganism was given a free hand,” he said.