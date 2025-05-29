Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates Rs 1,200-crore new terminal of Patna airport

The new passenger terminal at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna was built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore

Modi, Narendra Modi
The civil enclave at the Bihta airport will be developed at Rs 1,410 crore. | File Photo
Press Trust of India
May 29 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the new terminal building of the Patna Airport and laid the foundation stone for a new civil enclave at the Bihta airport on the outskirts of the city.

The new passenger terminal at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna was built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, while the civil enclave at the Bihta airport will be developed at Rs 1,410 crore.

The PM unveiled the projects at a function at the Patna airport in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, among others.

He arrived here on a two-day visit from West Bengal.

May 29 2025

