LIVE news updates: PM Modi to attend Sikkim's statehood celebrations, unveil multiple projects

Today's Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend Sikkim's 50th statehood anniversary celebrations at Paljor Stadium on Thursday, officials confirmed. This marks his second visit to the Himalayan state as prime minister. Sikkim, which had protectorate status after India's independence in 1947, officially became a state of the Indian Union on 16 May 1975 through a referendum. In preparation, hoardings and banners welcoming the prime minister have been displayed across Gangtok and nearby areas. During his two-hour visit, PM Modi will release a commemorative coin, souvenir and stamp to mark the completion of 50 years of Sikkim as a state. The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for multiple projects, including a 500-bed district hospital worth over Rs 750 crore in Namchi, a passenger ropeway at Sangachoeling in Pelling in Gyalshing district, and a statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji at Atal Amrit Udyan in Gangtok.

Kerala’s Minister in charge of Railways, V Abdurahiman, has requested the central government to reverse its decision to shut down two railway stations in Kozhikode and Kannur districts. In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Abdurahiman highlighted the state’s appeal, stating that the closure of Vellarkad station in Kozhikode and Chirakkal station in Kannur would cause hardship to hundreds of daily commuters, according to an official statement.

A US federal trade court has blocked former President Donald Trump from enforcing a new set of import tariffs, ruling that he exceeded his legal authority, AFP reported. The tariffs, announced on 2 April and dubbed “Liberation Day” by Trump, would have imposed a 10 per cent tax on most imports, with even steeper duties on goods from China and the European Union. Trump later suspended some of the higher tariffs while engaging in negotiations with other nations.