Home / India News / Mamata Banerjee makes surprise visit to protest site of junior doctors

Mamata Banerjee makes surprise visit to protest site of junior doctors

She also announced that patient welfare committees of all state-run hospitals were dissolved with immediate effect

Mamata Banerjee on Saturday made a surprise visit to the site where the junior doctors were protesting. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 2:36 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday made a surprise visit to the site where the junior doctors were protesting, and assured them that she would look into their demands and take action if anyone was found guilty.

Addressing the protesting doctors amid chants of 'we want justice' outside the Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake, Banerjee said she was spending sleepless nights as the medics were agitating on the road amid rains.

"I came to meet you as your 'didi' not as the chief minister," she said.

"I assure you that I will study your demands and take action if someone is found guilty," she added, urging the protesting doctors to return to work.

She also announced that patient welfare committees of all state-run hospitals were dissolved with immediate effect.

"This is my last attempt to resolve the crisis," Banerjee said.

After the chief minister left the site, the agitating doctors said they were not ready to compromise on their demands till discussions were held.

The medics have been camping outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the state Health Department, since Tuesday with a host of demands, including better security at state-run hospitals and the removal of top officials over the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.


First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

