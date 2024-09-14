Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Medical curriculum revision criticised for excluding transgender rights

Medical curriculum revision criticised for excluding transgender rights

In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar, the leaders of disability and transgender communities expressed their dismay

Doctor, Medical, Health care
The curriculum has been deemed outdated and archaic. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 12:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Disability rights activists and transgender advocates have raised alarms over the non-inclusion of provisions outlined in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPDA), 2016 and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act (TPA), 2019 in the National Medical Commission's revised Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) Curriculum.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar, the leaders of disability and transgender communities expressed their dismay.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The letter penned by Central Advisory Board on Disability Chairperson Dr Satendra Singh and Association for Transgender Health in India CEO Air Commodore (Retd.) Dr Sanjay Sharma highlighted how the new curriculum, released on August 31, 2024, fails to address critical issues impacting these marginalized groups.

"The curriculum has been deemed outdated and archaic, contradicting the Supreme Court judgements and previous guidelines," stated the letter.

The controversy led to widespread media coverage and public backlash, culminating in the withdrawal of the curriculum on Teachers' Day, September 5, 2024.

While the revised curriculum was re-released on Thursday, the activists are disheartened by its failure to reintegrate disability competencies and adequately address transgender health issues.

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: PM Narendra Modi addresses election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

PM Modi to visit Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Odisha during September 15-17

Water leakage in main dome of Taj Mahal due to rain, ASI claims no damage

Action will be taken as per law in Nagamangala incident: K'taka Minister

IMD issues 'red' alert for West Bengal and Odisha, 'orange' alert for Delhi

Despite an acknowledgment of the oversight by a senior NMC member, the curriculum remains unchanged on these fronts, the letter said.

One of the most striking omissions is the failure to include key terms such as "dignity" and "transgender" within the 466-page document.

The curriculum dedicates eight hours to sports during the foundation course but has completely removed the previously mandated seven hours of disability competencies.

Moreover, terms like "gender identity disorders" continue to appear in psychiatry, while physiology continues to describe intersex variations as "abnormalities".

This lack of inclusion has broader implications.

The letter pointed out that the RPDA mandates integrating disability rights into educational curriculums for the university teachers, doctors, nurses, and paramedical personnel.

The omission of these competencies, which were previously part of the 2019 curriculum, is not only a setback for disability rights but also undermines India's commitment to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 10), which aim to reduce inequality.

The letter also underscored the importance of transgender-inclusive healthcare as mandated by the TPA, 2019. Section 15 of the Act requires medical curricula to address transgender-specific health issues, including creating a health manual for sex reassignment surgeries.

Yet, the new curriculum remains focused on a binary understanding of gender, ignoring the health needs of transgender individuals entirely.

The activists urged Dr Kumar to intervene and ensure the reintroduction of mandatory disability competencies before the start of the new MBBS session on October 14.

They further requested that case studies focusing on disability, transgender, and queer persons be included in the longitudinal ethics curriculum, ensuring that the voices of marginalized communities are not ignored in the country's medical education framework.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Wells Fargo launches 'Transgender persons hiring' in India for diversity

Transgender community rallies in Jammu, demands assembly seat reservation

Trump questions acceptance of transgenders at Moms for Liberty gathering

Transgender identity certificate will be treated as valid document: Centre

Olympics: Women's boxing sparks gender row as Khelif knocks out Carini

Topics :TransgendersDisabilityDisabled

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story