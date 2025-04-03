Ready to be arrested for supporting candidates: Mamata to BJP over SSC scam

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has challenged the BJP, saying she is ready to be arrested for supporting candidates affected by the alleged SSC recruitment scam.

Banerjee said she disagreed with the ruling on humanitarian grounds. Her reaction came after the Supreme Court cancelled the appointments of 25,753 teachers and staff in government-run and aided schools. While respecting the judiciary,said she disagreed with the ruling on humanitarian grounds.

“Our lawyers will review this matter. I know candidates are depressed. I will meet them on April 7 at Netaji Indoor Stadium. I am with candidates on humanitarian grounds. For this step, if BJP wants to send me to jail, they can. Catch me if you are ready for that,” Banerjee said.

She assured that her government would follow the court’s decision but also explore legal options. “We have to accept the judgment and do whatever is legally possible,” she said.

Mamata slams BJP for political gain

Banerjee emphasised that the SSC is an independent body and accused the BJP of using the issue for political gain.

“SSC is an autonomous body. We, as the government, will not interfere with their work. If the court mentioned three months (for a fresh selection process), we are with the candidates on humanitarian grounds. Sukanta Majumdar said that I am responsible for this... Why are they targeting Bengal all the time? I was born in Bengal, and I know the intention of the BJP and the central government,” she said.

Mamata counters BJP with Vyapam

She also pointed out that her government had already acted in the case, with former education minister Partha Chatterjee in jail. She questioned why BJP leaders were not held accountable for similar scams like Vyapam in Madhya Pradesh.

“How many BJP leaders were arrested in the Vyapam case?” she asked. She accused the BJP of trying to weaken West Bengal’s education system. “Does the BJP want to ensure the collapse of West Bengal's education system?” she questioned.

BJP demands Banerjee’s resignation

The BJP has demanded Mamata Banerjee’s resignation following the Supreme Court’s ruling. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar blamed her for the recruitment scandal.

“The sole responsibility for this massive corruption in teacher recruitment lies with the failed chief minister of the state. The Supreme Court’s verdict has made it clear how, under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, the merit of educated unemployed youth in West Bengal was sold in exchange for money! Taking full responsibility for this huge corruption, I demand the immediate resignation of the failed Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. No more forgiveness,” Majumdar posted on social media platform X.

Supreme Court orders fresh recruitment

A Supreme Court bench, including Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, has ordered a fresh recruitment process within three months.

“In our opinion, this is a case where the entire selection process is vitiated and tainted beyond resolution. Manipulations and frauds on a large scale, coupled with attempts to cover-up, have dented the selection process beyond repair,” the court stated. However, it allowed disabled employees to retain their jobs on humanitarian grounds.

The court will hear further pleas, including the state’s challenge to a CBI probe, on April 4.

Background of SSC recruitment scam

The case involves allegations of fraud in the 2016 teacher recruitment process. About 2.3 million candidates applied for 24,640 posts, but 25,753 appointments were made. Investigations revealed tampered exam sheets, rank manipulation, and unauthorised appointments.

The Supreme Court had earlier stayed the Calcutta High Court’s order to terminate jobs but allowed a CBI investigation. The high court ruled that those who got jobs fraudulently must return their salaries with 12 per cent interest.

