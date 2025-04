LIVE news: Air Force pilot dies after Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Jamnagar, another injured

An Air Force pilot died on Thursday from injuries sustained when a Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Gujarat, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said. Another pilot involved managed to eject safely and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for Thailand to attend the sixth BIMSTEC summit. PM Modi highlighted the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) as an important forum for promoting regional development in the Bay of Bengal region over the past decade. I look forward to meeting the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries and engaging productively to further strengthen our collaboration with the interests of our people in mind, PM Modi stated. PM Modi will depart for a two-day visit to Sri Lanka on April 4 after his visit to Thailand.

The crash occurred around 9:30 pm on Wednesday near Suvarda village, approximately 12 kilometers from Jamnagar city. The Jaguar fighter jet, which was conducting a training mission, broke apart after crashing and burst into flames. Video footage from the crash site showed aircraft turning into a ball of fire.The executive order on reciprocal tariffs signed by US President Donald Trump highlights the duties charged by India on American products. It points to the tariffs charged by India on US products. The executive order titled Regulating Imports with a Reciprocal Tariff to Rectify Trade Practices that Contribute to Large and Persistent Annual United States Goods Trade Deficits' in the White House's Rose Garden was signed by Trump on Wednesday.