LIVE news: Air Force pilot dies after Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Jamnagar, another injured

An Air Force pilot died on Thursday from injuries sustained when a Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Gujarat, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said. Another pilot involved managed to eject safely and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for Thailand to attend the sixth BIMSTEC summit. PM Modi highlighted the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) as an important forum for promoting regional development in the Bay of Bengal region over the past decade. I look forward to meeting the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries and engaging productively to further strengthen our collaboration with the interests of our people in mind, PM Modi stated. PM Modi will depart for a two-day visit to Sri Lanka on April 4 after his visit to Thailand.