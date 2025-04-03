Parliament LIVE news: Waqf bill part of BJP's strategy to keep society polarised, says Sonia Gandhi

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 , following an intense debate that extended beyond 12 hours. The Bill faced significant resistance from several Opposition parties, who claimed it infringes upon minority rights, characterizing it as "anti-Muslim." The legislation is scheduled for consideration in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Waqf Bill 1995 vs 2024: Key changes and why they matter, explained One of the most contentious changes is the elimination of 'Waqf by user,' which prevents land from being classified as Waqf property merely it has been used as such over time. Going forward, only land formally declared as Waqf will receive official recognition. The new legislation also stipulates that individuals donating land for Waqf purposes must have been practicing Muslims for a minimum of five years, while also including provisions that protect women's inheritance rights. The Bill introduces a significant change regarding government land management. While the 1995 Act lacked clarity on whether government-owned property could be designated as Waqf, the new legislation explicitly states that any government property incorrectly recorded as Waqf will lose that designation. After rejecting all Opposition-proposed amendments through voice votes, the Bill was ultimately approved through a division of votes, with 288 members supporting and 232 opposing.

What is Waqf?

Waqf constitutes a religious or charitable endowment of property, predominantly within the Muslim community. These properties are frequently donated without formal documentation, with their proceeds allocated toward the maintenance of mosques, graveyards, madrasas, and orphanages.

The amended legislation expands access to High Courts and increases central government oversight. While the previous law permitted High Court intervention in Waqf disputes only under specific circumstances, the new Bill facilitates challenging tribunal decisions by allowing appeals to be filed in the High Court within a 90-day timeframe.