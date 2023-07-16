Home / India News / Mamata to send high-level disaster management team to North Bengal

Mamata to send high-level disaster management team to North Bengal

Stating that she has been personally monitoring the situation in those districts, Banerjee said that she will be sending a high-level disaster management team

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister, West Bengal

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that several people have been affected, properties damaged and roads "disrupted" by the recent heavy rainfall in the northern districts of the state.

Stating that she has been personally monitoring the situation in those districts, Banerjee said that she will be sending a high-level disaster management team including Irrigation Minister and senior officials there on Monday.

She assured all forms of help saying that chief secretary HK Dwivedi would also be monitoring the situation round the clock.

"North Bengal districts have received heavy rainfall, rivers have swollen, roads have been disrupted, properties have been damaged, people have been marooned," she tweeted.

"DMs and SPs are doing relief and rescue works on war footing with help of NDRF and SDRF. I have been monitoring personally and instructed my CS to supervise the field situation round the clock. No stone will be left unturned," she added.

"Sending a high-level disaster management team tomorrow to flood-hit North Bengal under my Irrigation minister and including secretaries of Disaster Management, Irrigation and Agriculture," she added.

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

West Bengal violence: BJP demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation, NIA probe

Mamata Banerjee scared of losing popular support: BJP state President

Cyclone Biparjoy brings heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan, details inside

Why did Delhi drown under torrential rains, surge in water levels of Yamuna

Police logs case over call threatening to hijack AI flight to Tel Aviv

Commerce ministry to increase bandwidth to negotiate free trade pacts

'Abnormal' rainfall in 15 out of 33 Rajasthan districts so far this monsoon

EAM S Jaishankar meets Myanmar counterpart, discusses trilateral highway

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalDisaster management

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story